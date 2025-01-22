Attorney General Hilgers Announces Over $1.4 Million in Recoveries for Consumers in 2024

Attorney General Hilgers announced today the successful recovery of over $1.4 million for consumers throughout 2024. This money was recovered by the Consumer Affairs Response Team (CART) in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office on behalf of Nebraskans. CART engages with Nebraska businesses and consumers to facilitate a voluntary resolution of consumer complaints.

Recoveries are instances where consumers lost money to a business or scam, and CART successfully facilitated the return of those funds to the consumer. In 2023, CART recovered over $1 million, making 2024 recoveries a significant increase from the prior year.

Complaints and scam reports to the Attorney General’s Office can include identity theft, imposter scams, home repairs, auto issues, and online shopping.

Attorney General Hilgers stated, “I could not be more proud of the members of our CART team, who are dedicated to helping Nebraskans who are facing difficult circumstances. Our team listens, they educate, and they act. We are pleased that our team has helped recover more than $1.4 million for Nebraskans, but the impact of these public servants goes beyond money. Whether it is helping vulnerable populations, assisting those who are on the verge of potentially being victimized by a scam, or aiding Nebraskans who have lost money and do not know what to do, the members of the CART team are there every step of the way.”

Consumers can connect with CART for one-on-one support by filing a complaint on ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (402) 471-2682. A complaint form is also available by mail.