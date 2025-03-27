Attorney General Hilgers Joins with Statewide Leaders to Launch Website to Support Law Enforcement and Prosecution Recruitment Efforts

Lincoln - Today, Attorney General Hilgers joined numerous leaders and statewide organizations to announce the launch of SecureTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov , a website designed to help recruit talent for law enforcement and prosecution offices across Nebraska.

Since taking office, Attorney General Hilgers traveled across the state to all 93 counties , meeting with law enforcement and county attorneys. In 2024, he and his staff hosted regional roundtable discussions. During these meetings, many agencies expressed challenges in recruiting across Greater Nebraska. Secure The Good Life is designed to answer those expressed needs.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers seeks to amplify the high calling of those serving in law enforcement and cast a vision for those who would consider public service.

“Today’s launch of the Secure The Good Life site is exciting. People are craving the opportunity for professional and personal fulfillment, where they can make a difference and spend quality time with their families or in the outdoors. Serving in law enforcement in Greater Nebraska is a great way to do both. We have amazing public servants making a real difference, and we have opportunities for others to join them. The Secure the Good Life site will help elevate their stories and show others how they can do it too,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “This effort will be an important part of our strategic, statewide effort to recruit the next generation of law enforcement professionals.”

This website shares real stories of the hometown heroes serving our Greater Nebraska communities. Narratives told by county attorneys, police chiefs, and sheriffs voicing what they love about their communities and why they choose to serve in Nebraska. The next generation of those called to serve in Nebraska will be inspired by hearing the personal stories shared.

Secure The Good Life also links to available job openings in law enforcement and prosecution careers through the Nebraska Crime Commission and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association .

The Attorney General’s website , alongside many partnering agencies and organizations, will promote the website with a unified logo, helping to drive traffic from the public to the recruiting website.

Statements from Nebraska’s Federal Delegation

Senator Deb Fischer

“Nebraska is a great place to live, work, and raise a family because of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who keep our communities safe; however, staffing shortages across our state have made that harder. I look forward to seeing ‘Secure the Good Life’ celebrate our hometown heroes while encouraging others to help make the ‘Good Life’ even better.”

Senator Pete Ricketts

“Nebraska’s law enforcement officers are the backbone of our communities. We must do all we can to recruit and support those who protect us. This resource will connect dedicated individuals with opportunities to serve across our state. It will help showcase the Good Life so we can keep the Good Life secure.”

Congressman Don Bacon

“Recently, our law enforcement agencies and county attorney offices have had a difficult time recruiting new hires and this website is a much-needed tool to recruit the best of the best. Our law enforcement officers and county attorney staff are vital to the safety and security of our communities, and we must find ways to support them as they continue to do their duties and protect us all.”

Congressman Mike Flood

“Nebraska is working to get the word out that we’re the best place in the nation to work as a law enforcement officer. Thanks to Attorney General Hilgers to launching this new effort to fill vacant law enforcement jobs across the state. Recruiting the next generation of peace officers will take all hands on deck, and this Secure the Good Life initiative is a great step towards achieving this goal.”

Congressman Adrian Smith

“Communities across Nebraska are not only great places to live, they provide promising opportunities for professionals with a calling to public service. I commend Attorney General Hilgers for this effort to reinforce the indispensable work of local law enforcement and prosecutorial offices in our state. Ensuring talented young people are aware of the benefits of living and working in such roles in Nebraska is critical for our future.”

Partnering Organizations and Agencies

Nebraska Association of County Officials

Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Nebraska County Attorneys Association

Nebraska League of Municipalities

Nebraska Sheriff's Association

Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska

Police Officers Association of Nebraska

Nebraska Crime Commission