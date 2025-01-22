Call for Speakers Announced for CHAINge North America 2025

Shape the Future of Supply Chain

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHAINge North America, is seeking dynamic speakers to participate in its upcoming conference, September 9-10, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Join high-profile industry experts, thought leaders and supply chain practitioners from companies such as Google, HP and Levi Strauss & Co. and be part of the conversation at CHAINge North America 2025.Industry experts can share insights, discuss challenges and develop solutions across critical supply chain topics, including:● Artificial Intelligence● Cybersecurity● ERP/MRP● Forecasting● Inventory Management● Production Planning/Scheduling● Risk and Resilience● S&OP● Strategic Sourcing/Procurement● Supply Chain Circularity● Supply Chain VisibilityPresentation formats include the following:● Panel: Engaging dialogues offering different perspectives from a diverse group of thought leaders on hot topics in supply chain.● Deep Dive Roundtable: Breakout working sessions lasting 90 minutes, where smaller groups of up to 25 attendees have in-depth discussions around complex supply chain topics impacting practitioners.● Industry Q&A Session: Interactive discussions on the most pressing supply chain challenges that provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, share expertise and gain valuable insights from peers in a dedicated Q&A format.● Innovation Tech Showcase: Impactful 10-minute sessions showcasing the most innovative technology solutions in the industry.The 2025 event will feature Bart De Muynck as conference host. Bart brings over 30 years of logistics experience, having held leadership roles at Gartner and contributing to respected industry publications. His guidance will help shape an agenda focused on collaboration, innovation, and actionable insights to address the challenges facing supply chains today.Speakers are invited to submit applications by creating a presenter profile and submitting abstracts through the CHAINge North America Speaker Resource Center Key Dates:------------● Call for Speakers Deadline: March 31, 2025● Conference Dates: September 9-10, 2025About CHAINgeCHAINge is more than a conference—it's a dynamic experience built by the industry for the industry. With a focus on navigating the constant innovation and disruption shaping supply chain management, CHAINge provides year-round engagement through livestreams, webinars, blogs, and flagship events like CHAINge North America and CHAINge Europe. The conference fosters collaboration and delivers actionable insights to build adaptable, resilient, and sustainable supply chains. ASCM is the driving force behind CHAINge, seeking to revolutionize how supply chain professionals learn and connect. Learn more at the CHAINge website

