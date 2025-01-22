Navigating towards a secure and sustainable future

How can we ensure global food security and just transition with rising threats like climate change and geopolitical turmoil? What will the current political shift in the US mean for international efforts to combat climate change?

On 4 February, the Mistra Geopolitics research programme will host distinguished national and international thought leaders and academics in Stockholm, Sweden. We will discuss how we can collectively navigate towards a more secure and sustainable future.

The conference will include discussions on the following thematic areas:

Towards a food secure world: transboundary climate risks and weaponization of food

Artificial intelligence (AI) as a power shifter in sustainable development

How geopolitical dynamics shape the prospects for sustainable and secure oceans

Decarbonization dilemmas: global winners, losers, and resource realities

Sustainable visions for the future: promising avenues and ways forward

Featured speakers

The conference is organized by Mistra Geopolitics and marks the conclusion of its eight-year research programme, which has involved contributions from over 60 researchers. The conference will end with a PhD poster exhibition and a reception.