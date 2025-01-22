Navigating towards a secure and sustainable future
How can we ensure global food security and just transition with rising threats like climate change and geopolitical turmoil? What will the current political shift in the US mean for international efforts to combat climate change?
On 4 February, the Mistra Geopolitics research programme will host distinguished national and international thought leaders and academics in Stockholm, Sweden. We will discuss how we can collectively navigate towards a more secure and sustainable future.
The conference will include discussions on the following thematic areas:
- Towards a food secure world: transboundary climate risks and weaponization of food
- Artificial intelligence (AI) as a power shifter in sustainable development
- How geopolitical dynamics shape the prospects for sustainable and secure oceans
- Decarbonization dilemmas: global winners, losers, and resource realities
- Sustainable visions for the future: promising avenues and ways forward
Featured speakers
- Lena Ek, Chair of the Mistra Geopolitics Board (welcome remarks)
- Björn-Ola Linnér, Mistra Geopolitics’ Programme Director (welcome remarks)
- Nick Maybe, Founding Director and co-CEO of E3G (keynote)
- Robert Egnell, Vice-Chancellor of the Swedish Defence University and Mistra Geopolitics Board member.
- Bernice Lee OBE, Distinguished Fellow and Senior Advisor at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs. (TBC)
- Dan Smith, Director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
- Fredrik Heintz, Professor and member of Sweden’s AI Commission, Head of the Division of Artificial Intelligence at Linköping University.
The conference is organized by Mistra Geopolitics and marks the conclusion of its eight-year research programme, which has involved contributions from over 60 researchers. The conference will end with a PhD poster exhibition and a reception.
