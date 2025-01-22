Nature-based solutions in municipal stormwater management in Sweden: costs, co-benefits, responsibilities and policies

The authors investigate available cost estimates for a selection of NbS used for urban stormwater management in Sweden by scanning relevant databases and conducting a keyword search on municipal websites. Then, they map how NbS, co-benefits, costs, division of responsibilities and policy are included in municipal stormwater documents from 29 municipalities. Finally, they explore how NbS align with regulatory and policy frameworks at the national, EU and international levels, and links co-benefits to Swedish environmental objectives, the EU Taxonomy and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The findings are intended to provide relevant stakeholders, such as Swedish municipalities, with insights into the availability of cost data for NbS, municipal steering documents for stormwater management, and an understanding of the ways in which NbS align with different policies. Limitations of the report include the absence of: stakeholder involvement, comparisons with other regional and municipal steering documents, and a thorough economic evaluation of the value of NbS and related co-benefits.