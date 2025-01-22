The Award-Winning Talk Show THE SPECIAL REPORT WITH AREVA MARTIN is back!

Award-Winning Talk Show Aims to Provide Reliable Information to Individuals & Families Impacted by California Wildfires

People are in desperate need of help and are very vulnerable to being exploited or scammed in this moment.” — Areva Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Los Angeles grapples with the recovery efforts from the recent wildfires that rapidly spread across the city, the award-winning talk show THE SPECIAL REPORT WITH AREVA MARTIN has returned to all streaming platforms to help displaced families and impacted individuals who are faced with confusion and despair find critical and accurate information needed to navigate the crisis.

For the next six weeks, episodes of The Special Report with Areva Martin will livestream every Monday, Wednesday and Friday The Special Report officially returned with the first live episode airing on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 20, 2025. Highlighting stories of real life people who have been impacted by the fires, The Special Report will address the disinformation related to Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom, provide trusted and reliable information on how to access recovery relief dollars including insurance benefits, showcase local heroes who are volunteering and assisting others, discuss issues of equity and trauma and the efforts needed to rebuild the historically Black community in Altadena that was destroyed, and focus on fascinating storytelling through informative conversation and dialogue.

“People are in desperate need of help and are very vulnerable to being exploited or scammed in this moment,” said host Areva Martin, Esq., Founder and President of Special Needs Network and Founding Partner of Martin & Martin LLP. “The new season of The Special Report will engage cultural and community leaders to ensure those in need get the necessary expert support they need.”

Weekly show themes such as Wellness Wednesday will drive the special talks and feature a lineup of guests that includes the likes of mental health expert Dr. Spirit, DEI expert Fatimah Gilliam, American University professor Dr. Omekongo Dibinga and more!

“The need in our community is tremendous, and we want to ensure that any family impacted by these fires, particularly families of color have the support that they need not just in this moment but through the point of stability,” says Special Needs Network, CEO and president Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin.

Birthed during the COVID Pandemic and available on YouTube and Facebook, The Special Report with Areva Martin debuted in 2020 and has won two prestigious Telly Awards and an Anthem Award for Social Impact, Public Service and Activism. Martin, a contributor on CNN and ABC News, with over 1 million online followers, reaches approximately 80 million American households each week.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.