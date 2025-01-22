NEW BOOK - 'Spring Flower: A Tale of Two Rivers' - A riveting memoir about a Chinese-American woman's life

Spring Flower - Book 1 Author, Richard Perkins Hsung

"The remarkable life of a Chinese girl adopted by Western missionaries, torn between China and America at a time of war, revolution, and global tectonics." —” — Helen Zia, author of Last Boat Out of Shanghai

WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean Tren-Hwa Perkins was born to a dirt-poor family during China's disastrous Yangtze River Flood in 1931. Unwanted like so many Chinese girls, she was adopted by American medical missionaries and brought to the US, then trapped in Communist China. She was neither American nor Chinese "enough" and yearned for acceptance and home her whole life. Her posthumous memoir — finished by her son — is a startling, real-life account of Chinese history, and one woman's harrowing story of fighting for her place. Spring Flower: A Tale of Two Rivers is an essential look at a Chinese woman's experience: as a wife and mother, she saw her husband jailed and her family torn apart by Communism. Desperate for a better life, she was forced to leave her disabled daughter and husband behind. In the U.S. she fought for citizenship, pursued a career as an ophthalmologist, waged a private battle against depression, and raised a son. In her honor, he vowed to complete the memoir she'd left behind.Bridging two centuries (1931–2014), Perkins' story brings to life themes of displacement, hope, and a woman's coming of age. Packed with details and rare personal and historical photos, it brings this remarkable period in China's history to life and reveals the vital role of missionaries as they helped and healed.It took Richard Perkins-Hsung a decade to complete his mother's epic memoir. Devoting himself to being "my mother's mirror," he discovered startling secrets — not just about his mother's life, but his own, tracing unspoken legacies across generations.About the AuthorRichard Perkins Hsung was born in China in 1966, one of the first teens to leave China legally after Mao’s Cultural Revolution. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Chicago and became a professor at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, retiring in 2022. He spent ten years editing and completing Spring Flower (Earnshaw Books) by his mother, Jean Tren-Hwa Perkins, MD. The three-volume memoir chronicles her life as an adopted child of American medical missionaries, survivor of China's brutal communist regime, ophthalmologist, immigrant, and mother. Hsung lives in Madison with his wife, where keeping squirrels from digging up his backyard has become a daily scientific obsession. Learn more at richardperkinshsung.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.