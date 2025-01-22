Urea Cycle Disorders Market Set for Strong Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s report on Urea Cycle Disorders provides a comprehensive analysis of the epidemiology and market trends across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Urea Cycle Disorders Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Urea Cycle Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Urea Cycle Disorders market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Urea Cycle Disorders Market Report:

• The Urea Cycle Disorders market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• Among all urea cycle disorders (UCDs), ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTCD) is the most common, transmitted as an X-linked trait.

• UCDs have an estimated incidence of 1 in every 8,000–44,000 births, with OTCD being the most prevalent disorder, followed by citrullinemia and argininosuccinic aciduria.

• A study by Hernández et al. (2014) found that OTCD accounted for 64.4% of UCD cases in Spain, followed by type 1 citrullinemia (21.1%) and argininosuccinic aciduria (9.6%).

• The estimated incidence of UCDs in the U.S. is 1 in 35,000 live births, equating to approximately 113 new patients per year.

• In April 2024, iECURE received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ECUR-506 for OTCD.

• In December 2023, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for LOARGYS (pegzilarginase) to treat ARG1-D in patients aged 2 years and older, and the company plans to re-submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for the treatment of arginase 1 deficiency.

• In January 2023, the FDA approved Olpruva (sodium phenylbutyrate) for certain patients with UCDs to manage ammonia buildup, which can lead to brain damage and cognitive impairments.

• Emerging drugs for UCDs include DTX301, LUNAR-OTC (ARCT-810), ECUR-506, and others.

• Key companies in the UCD space include Acer Therapeutics, Dimension Therapeutics, Callitas Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, Arcturus Therapeutics, Kaleido Biosciences, Akaza Biopharma, Evox Therapeutics, Dipharma SA, Sana Biotechnology, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, ERYTECH, and others.

Urea Cycle Disorders Overview

The Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market is a vital part of the pharmaceutical industry focused on addressing rare genetic disorders known as urea cycle disorders (UCDs). These conditions hinder the body’s ability to process nitrogen waste properly, resulting in dangerous ammonia buildup in the bloodstream. The market includes various innovative therapies and treatments aimed at managing UCD symptoms and enhancing patients' quality of life. DelveInsight’s Urea Cycle Disorders market report provides an in-depth overview of UCDs, covering aspects such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and available treatments.

Urea Cycle Disorders Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Urea Cycle Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Urea Cycle Disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the US

• Onset-specific Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the US

• Type-specific Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the US

• Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Urea Cycle Disorders in the US

Urea Cycle Disorders Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Urea Cycle Disorders market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Urea Cycle Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Urea Cycle Disorders Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Urea Cycle Disorders Therapies and Key Companies

• DTX301: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

• LUNAR-OTC (ARCT-810): Arcturus Therapeutics

• ECUR-506: iECURE

Urea Cycle Disorders Market Strengths

• Increasing awareness about UCDs among healthcare professionals and advancements in diagnostic techniques are leading to earlier detection and better patient outcomes.

• The development of novel therapies, such as sodium phenylbutyrate and pegzilarginase, along with recent FDA approvals, is driving market growth and improving treatment options for UCD patients.

Urea Cycle Disorders Market Opportunities

• There is significant potential for the development of new therapies targeting specific UCD subtypes, addressing unmet medical needs for more effective and personalized treatments.

• The growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets presents opportunities for expanding access to UCD treatments and increasing patient reach globally.

Scope of the Urea Cycle Disorders Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Urea Cycle Disorders Companies: Acer Therapeutics, Dimension Therapeutics, Callitas Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, Arcturus Therapeutics, Kaleido Biosciences, Akaza Biopharma, Evox Therapeutics, Dipharma SA, Sana Biotechnology, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, ERYTECH, and others.

• Key Urea Cycle Disorders Therapies: DTX301, LUNAR-OTC (ARCT-810), ECUR-506, and others.

• Urea Cycle Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: Urea Cycle Disorders current marketed and Urea Cycle Disorders emerging therapies

• Urea Cycle Disorders Market Dynamics: Urea Cycle Disorders market drivers and Urea Cycle Disorders market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Urea Cycle Disorders Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Urea Cycle Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

