MONTICELLOAM, LLC Finances $39M for New Jersey Skilled Nursing Facilities

Black and gray logo of the MonticelloAM logo

Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk

Headshot of Kim Gordon, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Senior Managing Director

Kim Gordon, MONTICELLOAM, LLC Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, announced the closing of $39,000,000 in total bridge and working capital financing for two New Jersey skilled nursing facilities.

The sponsorship group, a repeat MonticelloAM client with extensive experience in the skilled nursing industry, will use the $38,000,000 floating-rate senior bridge loan to consolidate previous loans and reduce its cost of capital.

“We appreciate growing our relationship with the sponsorship to provide crucial bridge financing for an exceptional skilled nursing operator. The MonticelloAM team did a remarkable job closing this transaction in 45 days to meet their timeline, underscoring our commitment to our client’s goals,” remarked Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk.

The $1,000,000 working capital facility will be used by the sponsorship to cover the day-to-day needs of over 300 skilled nursing beds.

“The sponsorship looked to our team to provide a line of credit solution to meet the daily demands of their skilled nursing portfolio. We were glad to leverage our asset-based lending expertise to contribute to their success,” added Kim Gordon, head of MonticelloAM’s Working Capital group.

Anthony Sorrentino
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
+1 646-314-4319
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MONTICELLOAM, LLC Finances $39M for New Jersey Skilled Nursing Facilities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Anthony Sorrentino
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
+1 646-314-4319
Company/Organization
MONTICELLOAM, LLC
600 Third Avenue, Floor 21
New York, New York, 10016
United States
+1 646-844-3600
Visit Newsroom
About

MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”) is a specialized multifamily and seniors housing lending platform with expertise in providing bridge loans and managing credit risk. MonticelloAM offers bridge, working capital and permanent financing options to properties across the U.S. The firm was founded in October 2014 by Alan Litt, Thomas Lally and Jonathan Litt, who each have over 35 years of industry experience as lenders, investors, developers, and owner-operators. This transaction was originated by an affiliate of MonticelloAM, formerly known as Greystone Monticello LLC. To learn more visit www.monticelloam.com.

www.monticelloam.com

More From This Author
MONTICELLOAM, LLC Finances $39M for New Jersey Skilled Nursing Facilities
MONTICELLOAM, LLC Closes $73.2M in Bridge and Working Capital Financing for Ohio Skilled Nursing Portfolio
MONTICELLOAM, LLC Provides $23.6M in Financing for Plano Apartment Community
View All Stories From This Author