FDCT Holds Briefing Session for the 2025 Project Funding Program

MACAU, January 22 - To enhance understanding of the FDCT's 2025 funding programs among its target groups, the Fund for the Development of Science and Technology (FDCT) held a "Project Funding Program Briefing Session" on January 20. The session was chaired by Executive Committee Member Mr. Cheng Kuan Wai, with approximately 300 representatives from Macau's universities, scientific societies, and tech enterprises in attendance.

Integrating funding schemes around four key themes.

To promote the advancement of cutting-edge research at universities and innovation-driven R&D within enterprises while optimizing resource allocation, the FDCT completed its funding system optimization in 2024. This restructuring integrates funding programs around four major themes: "Platforms, R&D, Talent, and Collaborative Research." The six funding programs include the Scientific Research Platform Funding Program, Scientific Research and Innovation Funding Program, Enterprise Innovation R&D Funding Program, Technology R&D Talent Funding Program, Science and Technology Awards Program, and External Science and Technology Cooperation Funding Program.

Promoting Industry-Academia-Research Collaboration and Strengthening International Cooperation to Continuously Improve the Ecosystem for Scientific and Technological Innovation

Strengthened funding for collaboration among industry, academia, and research has been introduced, with a requirement for enterprises to provide matching investments. This aims to attract private capital and enhance the feasibility of project implementation. The "Funding Scheme for Research Platforms" has expanded the categories of supported platforms and bolstered scientific research funding cooperation with Guangdong Province, focusing efforts on building the innovation corridor in the Greater Bay Area. The "Funding Scheme for External Scientific and Technological Cooperation" has increased support for international collaborations, actively promoting partnerships with Europe and Portuguese-speaking countries. Embracing a spirit of inclusivity, the initiative aims to attract outstanding scientific research talent from mainland China and around the world to Macau, advancing the establishment of Macau as a hub for high-level international talent.

Listening to Stakeholders and Enhancing Interaction

During the briefing, FDCT representatives provided a detailed introduction to the funding programs, assisting applicants in better understanding the objectives of the funding programs and important considerations when applying for projects. Through a Q&A session and interactive exchanges with attendees from various sectors, FDCT aimed to deepen the industry's understanding of its funding programs and gather feedback to continue optimizing project management, thereby better supporting researchers in their work. The briefing also featured representatives from the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), who provided an introduction and explanation on anti-corruption measures related to project funding. This was intended to raise awareness of integrity among funded organizations and individuals.

The funding programs for this year will soon be open for applications. Applicants are required to complete the application process through FDCT's online funding application system. For detailed information on the funding programs, please visit FDCT’s website (http://www.fdct.gov.mo), call 2878 8777, or email saf@fdct.gov.mo.