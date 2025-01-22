Experior Financial Group Inc's Record-Breaking Year-End 2024 Review

Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to share remarkable achievements and milestones for 2024. This year marks unprecedented growth across all key metrics.

2024 has been an extraordinary year. These milestones are a testament to the hard work of our agents, the trust of their clients, and our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions.” — Jamie Prickett, CEO & Co-founder

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to share its remarkable achievements and milestones for 2024. This year marks unprecedented growth across all key metrics, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to empowering agents and serving clients across North America.In 2024, Experior accomplished the following:12,989 new recruits – Driving talent acquisition and expanding the team.$73,624,295 in Premium sold (Life, Critical Illness, and Disability Insurance) – A 53% increase from $48,129,007 in 2023.$13,444,901 in Travel coverage sold – Strengthening the range of client protection solutions.$294,358,313 in Investments – A 47% increase from $200,299,239 in 2023.6,655 Licensed Agents – Growing the talent pool to better serve communities.551 Executive Directors – A 73.82% increase from 317 in 2023.60,023 Clients Served – A 99.35% increase from 30,110 clients in 2023.46 Branch Offices and 2 head offices – Expanding the operational footprint to enhance accessibility and service delivery.Additionally, Experior reinforced its commitment to community and corporate responsibility in 2024:$80,862.82 raised for The Shine Foundation – As part of its pledge to donate $1 million over five years, Experior spearheaded fundraising initiatives, including agent and employee payroll deductions, a corporate donation presented at the Decade of Distinction convention, the inaugural Stride & Ride event, Giving Tuesday campaign and CEO Jamie Prickett’s involvement in The Shine Foundation’s first annual sledge hockey tournament.Winner of the Canada Choice Award 2024 – Recognizing Experior’s exceptional service and leadership in the financial services industry.Certified as a Great Place to Work 2024 – Acknowledging Experior’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture of inclusivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction.Commenting on the achievements, CEO and Co-Founder, Jamie Prickett said:"2024 has been an extraordinary year for Experior Financial Group. These milestones are a testament to the hard work of our agents, the trust of their clients, and our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions. The substantial growth in key metrics underscores our dedication to empowering agents and serving families across Canada and the USA."This year’s success aligns with Experior’s mission to deliver exceptional financial services while prioritizing community engagement and innovation. By building a robust infrastructure of branch offices, licensed agents, and executive directors, the company has positioned itself as a trusted industry leader, enabling agents to achieve their career aspirations and clients to achieve financial security.For more information about Experior Financial Group Inc., visit Experior Financial Group is here for your financial needs! About Experior Financial Group Inc.Experior Financial Group Inc. is a leading financial services company with headquarters in Guelph, Ontario, and Cheektowaga, New York. Founded on principles of sincerity, and innovation, Experior empowers agents and serves families across Canada and the USA. With its agent-focused Tribrid model, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled support systems, Experior is one of the fastest-growing MGAs in Canada and the USA, committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.