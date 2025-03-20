Experior Financial Group Announces 2025 Convention in Irving, Texas

Experior Financial Group, Inc. has announced that the Experior Factor Convention 2025 will take place in Irving, Texas, from May 19-21, 2025.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group, Inc. has announced that the Experior Factor Convention 2025 will take place in Irving, Texas, from May 19-21, 2025. The event will bring together life insurance agents from across the U.S.A., Puerto Rico and Canada for professional development, industry insights, and networking opportunities.“The Experior Factor Convention 2025 represents a key moment for our company and our agents,” said Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group, Inc. “Every year, we strive to provide an environment where agents can connect, learn, and elevate their businesses. This year, we are bringing that experience to Texas, making it more accessible than ever. We are excited to welcome our dedicated agents and industry partners to what promises to be an exceptional event.”Event HighlightsThe convention will feature:- Industry Training & Insights: Sessions led by experienced professionals.- Product & Service Updates: Information on new developments in the field.- Networking Opportunities: A chance to connect with peers and industry leaders.- Recognition & Awards: An awards night to acknowledge top performers. We’re thrilled to announce our Event Entertainment for the Awards and - Recognition night—the hilarious Dustin Nickerson!- Complimentary Lunch & Refreshments will be provided throughout the event.Featured Guest Speaker – Eszylfie TaylorThe event will include a keynote speaker, Eszylfie Taylor, founder and president of Taylor Insurance and Financial Services. Taylor, a Million Dollar Round TableTop of the Table producer, will share insights from his career in financial services.Sponsors & PartnersThe event is supported by several sponsors, including:- Platinum Sponsor: Beneva and F&G- Gold Sponsors: DebtMedic, AuguStar Life, and Quantum- Silver Sponsors: Assumption Life, Magnes Group, CPP/Foresters Canada, Travelance, Industrial Alliance (iA), UV Assurance, 2VisitCanada, NetLaw, Exam FX, American Amicable, Mass Mutual, Foresters Financial, North American, Corebridge Financial, and XCEL SolutionsEvent DetailsLocation: Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TXPre-event registration: May 18, 2025Main event: May 19-21, 2025The three-day event will include main stage presentations, a sponsor exhibit, and an Awards Night recognizing top performers.Ticket InformationGeneral admission tickets are available for $224 USD, with limited quantities remaining. Tickets will be available while supplies last.For more information and ticket purchases: www.ExperiorEvents.com About Experior Financial Group, Inc.Experior Financial Group, Inc. is a fast-growing, innovative financial services company committed to empowering life insurance agents to reach new heights. With a strong focus on training, technology, and community, Experior Financial is shaping the future of the insurance industry.For more information, visit https://usa.experiorfinancial.com/

Experior Factor 2025 | Official Teaser

