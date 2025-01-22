Phthalic Anhydride Market projected to grow at a 4.25% CAGR to reach nearly US$3 billion by 2030

Phthalic Anhydride Market

Phthalic anhydride market valued at US$2.344 billion in 2025 is projected to develop at a considerable pace of 4.25% CAGR to reach US$2.886 billion by 2030.

Rising automotive production propels the demand for phthalic anhydride in plasticizers and coatings in the automotive industry necessary for the protection of the car's surface from heat and moisture.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis report on the global phthalic anhydride market, which is forecasted between 2025 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.Phthalic Anhydride is a significant chemical intermediate in the production of major chemicals such as phthalate Plasticize, copper Phthalocyanine (CPC), di-ethyl Phthalate (DEP), unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), and others. Phthalic anhydride is utilized in the production of various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, leather, paper, dyes, and saccharine among others.The growth of electronic devices is attributed to multiple factors, such as rising internet use, digital media usage, increasing cloud computing activities, and demand for artificial intelligence devices. In 2022, the U.S. imported US$629,871 million worth of electronic devices, a significant rise from the previous year, according to the United States International Trade Commission. The expansion of electronics leads to the demand for phthalic anhydride for the manufacturing of electronic devices.According to the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), the overall production of vehicles has expanded by 10% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This number of vehicles produced was 93,546,599, of which 67,133,570 are cars, and 26,413,029 are commercial vehicles. These increases are from the major economies of India, China, Canada, Germany, France, etc. The rise in the production of vehicles leads to the demand for phthalic anhydride in plasticizers and coatings usage in the automotive industry. The coatings are necessary for protecting the car's surface from heat and moisture.View a sample of the report or purchase the complete study at https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/phthalic-anhydride-market Based on type, the phthalic anhydride market is divided into plasticizers, alkyd resins, unsaturated polyester resins, and others. Plasticizers are anticipated to be the largest category, mainly for PVC for flexibility and processability. Alkyd resins represent other key areas, used for coatings and paints, while unsaturated polyester resins find important applications in fiberglass-reinforced plastics. The increased diversification of applications includes areas like dyes, pigments, and flame retardants within the others category.Based on the end-user industry, the phthalic anhydride market is bifurcated into automotive, electrical, and electronics, paints and coatings , plastics, and others. The automotive industry uses phthalic anhydride in plastics for car parts and paints. The electrical and electronics sector uses it in insulation and circuit boards. Paints and coatings rely on it for alkyd resins. The plastics industry uses it in plasticizers and polyester resins. Other industries like construction and marine also use phthalic anhydride derivatives.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the phthalic anhydride market due to its increasing consumer electronics and automotive applications. Indian passenger car market is expected to reach a value of US$54.84 billion by 2027 while registering a CAGR of over 9% between 2022-27. In FY24, the total production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 2,84,34,742 units.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global phthalic anhydride market that have been covered are BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Merck KGaA among others.The report segments the global phthalic anhydride market on the following basis:• By Applicationo Plasticizerso Alkyd Resinso Unsaturated Polyester Resinso Others• By End-use Industryo Automotiveo Electrical And Electronicso Paints And Coatingso Plasticso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiledo BASF SEo Dowo Wacker Chemie AGo Evonik Industries AGo Momentive Performance Materialso Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.o 3M Companyo Arkemao Advanced Polymero JNC Corporationo Gelest Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Group)o ChemPointExplore More Reports:• Acetic Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/acetic-acid-market • Bio-Acetic Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bio-acetic-acid-market • Meta-Xylene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/meta-xylene -marketReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

