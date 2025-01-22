Insect Protein Market to Attain US$ 2,716.76 Million by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 17.0% CAGR

Insect Protein Market

The growing demand for sustainable protein sources is a prominent factor driving the insect protein market.

This protein is abundant in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, providing notable nutritional and ecological advantages.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐,𝟕𝟏𝟔.𝟕𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟔𝟖.𝟒𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧?Insect proteins are proteins emanating from several genera of insects that have acquired awareness as a possible source of protein for human and animal intake. Insects are a copious source of elevated standard protein, accommodating important amino acids that the human body requires.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:They are also an ecologically sustainable option to conventional animal protein sources such as beef, pork and poultry as they need little land, water, and feed to produce. As the consciousness escalates about the ecological influence of conventional animal agriculture, insect proteins are growingly contemplated as a possible solution to the escalating demand for protein. Ecological worries and endeavors to lessen carbon footprints in food production are impacting the insect protein market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧?The market is excessively aggressive, with global leaders and regional contenders aspiring for notable market share through invention, tactical alliances, and regional augmentation. Here are some of the leading players in the insect protein market:• Ynsect• Protix• AgriProtein• Darling Ingredients• Hexafly• Innovafeed• Beta Hatch• Entomo Farms𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In February 2024, Innovafeed instigated its contemporary insect protein brand, Hilucia, providing elevated standard constituents for pets, livestock, aquaculture, and agriculture.• In June 2024, Protix collaborated with Scottish aquaculture stakeholders to sanction 'Label Rouge' salmon to be catered for insect-procured components in the course of their adolescent stages.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐑&𝐃: Growing funding in research and development, as well as reinforcement for startups, ignite the market growth. Firms are applying plans such as instigating contemporary commodities, establishing tactical alliances, and trailing acquisitions to augment their market existence and seize a larger market share.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Many critical elements involving speedy urbanization, escalated enterprise funding in optional protein firms, and progression in food technologies push the demand for optional proteins. The market also profits from the elevated nutritional utility of consumable insects and the renewability linked with optional protein generation and intake. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on insect protein market sales.𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭: Insects provide an excessively productive source of protein exceeding several conventional plant and animal proteins. At the outset, the insect-dependent protein was foremost used in animal feed. Growing consciousness of its elevated protein matter has caused extensive acquisition covering several industries involving food and beverages, medicines, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pet food, and aquafeed.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Europe accounted for the largest insect protein market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to approved directives and escalated consumer consciousness of sustainability and health advantages. The robust regulatory structure in Europe renders it simpler to embody insect protein in a broad gamut of commodities.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to alterations in the food industry, which is causing wider receipt and assimilation of insect proteins in several commodities.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Product Outlook• Coleoptera• Lepidoptera• Hymenoptera• Orthoptera• Hemiptera• Diptera• OthersBy Type Outlook• Crickets• Mealworms• Black Soldier Flies• Grasshoppers• OthersBy Application Outlook• Food & Beverages• Animal Feed• Personal Care & Cosmetics• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the insect protein market?The market size was valued at USD 568.47 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,716.76 million by 2034.What regions are covered in the insect protein market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Based on application, which segment dominated the market share in 2024?The animal feed segment dominated the insect protein market in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐,𝟕𝟏𝟔.𝟕𝟔 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟕.𝟎%𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Protein Alternatives Market:Natural Beta Carotene Market:Liquid Dietary Supplement Market:Industrial Starch Market:Mushroom Extracts Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 