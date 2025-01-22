Phenoxy Resins Market valued at US$274 million, projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95%

Phenoxy Resins Market

The phenoxy resins market is valued at US$274.307 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% over the forecast period.

Phenoxy resins are expected to take advantage of the uptick in demand for green, lightweight materials in their formulations. ” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global phenoxy resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% between 2025 and 2030.The term "phenoxy resins" includes amorphous thermosetting resins and thermoplastic polymers. The sources of the product are epichlorohydrin and bisphenol-A. These resins are soluble in monomethyl ether acetate from propylene glycol, n-butanol, toluene, and xylene. Besides their mechanical properties, phenolic resins render high flexibility, hardness, heat resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, compatibility, and vapor barrier properties. These properties increase the demand for plastic applications, adhesives , coatings, inks, and composites. Phenoxy resin has been gaining popularity in many applications, which is expected to drive market growth. Phenoxy resin has emerged as a broad-spectrum resin, which may be a responsible growth factor for the market growth. Although phenoxy resin has been used as a flexibility for epoxy and cross-linked phenolic systems, it has found widespread usage in various applications.Moreover, one of the primary driving forces behind the growth of the Phenoxy Resin Market is the growing need for exceptional coatings for use across various fields of end application. These are quality coatings, as they call for an extended lifetime, great resistance against chemicals, and weather ability, thus they come into use in automotive, aerospace, and architectural industries. In search of ways to step up the quality and durability of their products, the manufacturers are showing a propensity to be in favor of phenoxy resins, rightfully so, due to their unique properties of adhesion and versatility.Further, phenoxy resins are expected to take advantage of the uptick in demand for green, lightweight materials in their formulations. Adoption of environmentally friendly but high-performance solutions alongside increased concern for quality and lifetime improvement from manufacturers might eventually force these sectors to innovate concerning the production of such products. Indeed, with increasing demand for high-performance coatings, the phenoxy resin market would likely fuel the rise of companies that will find new uses and scope for this market in numerous industries.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/phenoxy-resins-market The global phenoxy resins market is segmented by type into two major categories: Solvent-borne phenoxy resins and waterborne phenoxy resins. Water-borne phenoxy resins are increasingly entering the market due to their environmental compatibility and very low content of volatile organic compounds (VOC), thus they become interesting products for coatings and adhesives within industries where the strictest environmental limits are applied. Other categories are for sure also premium formulations;The global phenoxy resins market by application category is segmented into adhesives, coating, composites, plastic, and others. Phenoxy resin-based adhesives have excellent bonding properties and are commonly used in construction, woodworking, and electronics assembly applications. Rising in prominence as future composites that contain reinforcing materials, for instance, carbon graphite or fiberglass, into any resin structure are those generations that find direction for the lightness and its high tensile strength.Further, many plastics, use phenoxy resin to modify the flexibility and impact resistance of their products, with applications in the manufacture of a variety of household and commercial plastic items. Moreover, phenoxy resin is used in printing inks, textiles, and electrical insulation materials to the specific needs and requirements of industries.The global phenoxy resins market by end-user industry category is segmented into automotive, electronics, construction, aerospace, and others. Phenoxy resins have various applications in the automotive industry due to their better qualities, including excellent impact resistance, capitalist chemical resistance, adhesion, etc. These resins are broadly used in automotive body panel coating applications and adhesive bonding. In assembly and lightweight constructions, phenolic resoles are used in this respect.They are also frequently employed in electrical insulating strength and thermal stability. Large numbers of small businesses also use phenoxy systems in painting architectural surfaces, in adhesive use for bonding construction materials, and in sealants for waterproofing buildings.Based on geography, the North American region is likely to increase significantly. The demand is due for certain purposes since most North American people have pets and Americans have a demand for different related products for pets, especially supplements.Moreover, North America has a broad coverage of veterinarian and pet healthcare facilities and also offers lots of opportunities for pet owners to seek professional advice on various kinds of supplements that they can give to their pets. As a result, North American companies investing millions of dollars in the development phase of pet supplements containing Phenoxy Resin ensure that the products produced are very high quality and efficacious, tailor-made for specific needs of pet health and wellness.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global phenoxy resins market that have been covered are Huntsman International LLC, Vizag Chemical, TOMOE Engineering Co., Ltd., Marine Chemical, DIC Corporation, Kukdo Chemical, SpecialChem, Phlex Tek, Merck KGaA, and SEECHEM among others.The market analytics report segments the global phenoxy resins market as follows:• By Typeo Solvent-borne Phenoxy Resinso Waterborne Phenoxy Resins• By Applicationo Adhesiveso Coatingo Compositeso Plastico Others• By End-Use Industryo Automotiveo Electronicso Constructiono Aerospaceo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Huntsman International LLC• Vizag Chemical• TOMOE Engineering Co., Ltd.• Marine Chemical• DIC Corporation• Kukdo Chemical• SpecialChem• Phlex Tek• Merck KGaA• SEECHEMReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Adhesive Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/adhesive-resin-market • Ink Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ink-resin-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.