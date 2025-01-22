Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola visits Ngaka Modiri Molema District, 23 Jan



The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola will undertake an oversight visit to Ngaka Modiri Molema District in NW Province under the theme – “Every Municipality Must Work”. The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by the North West Province CoGHSTA MEC – Mr Gaoage Oageng Molapisi. The coordinated the session will be attended by the political leadership (Mayors, Speakers, Chief Financial Officers and Technical Directors) of the District and its constituent local municipalities (Ditsobotla, Mahikeng, Tswaing, Ratlou, Ramotshere Moiloa and Mahikeng).

This visit to Ngaka Modiri Molema district is part of the ongoing DDM anchored visits to Priority Municipalities led by Deputy Minister Masemola in line with section 154 of the constitution which states that – “national government and provincial governments, by legislative and other measures, must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs, to exercise their powers and to perform their functions”.

The visit is also a response to the perennial challenges that continues to frustrate service delivery and the effective and efficient functioning municipalities. These well documented challenges were also highlighted by the state of local government report produced by DCoG and the local government audit outcomes report released by the auditor-general in August 2024 which painted a grim picture of the state of municipalities.

It is essential that integrated support programmes are implemented given the dire state of local government in the country. To this effect the engagements with the District and its constituent local municipalities will provide an opportunity to understand their work, challenges and opportunities, thus providing clarity on the type of support and interventions required and the development of the programme of action, which will ensure tangible impact on service delivery.

The engagement will be convened as follows:

Date: ​​ 23 January 2025

23 January 2025 Time: ​​ 09h00 – 17:00

Venue: Seasons Conference Venue – Dihatshwane

Media will be given an opportunity to cover the first part of the meeting which will reflect on the purpose of the meeting, expectations and the expected outcomes. In addition, there will be an opportunity to interview the leadership that will in attendance.

