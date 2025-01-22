Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,464 in the last 365 days.

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa meets with Eastern Cape Kings regarding safer traditional initiation and zero deaths, 23 Jan

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa will meet with Eastern Cape Kings to deliberate on safer customary initiation and mechanisms that can be put in place to ensure the upcoming initiation periods result in zero death. The meeting will take place on 23 January 2025 in East London, Eastern Cape.

The particular focus on safe initiation and the promotion of zero death underscore the need for a paradigm shift in the practice of customary initiation. This sacred rite of passage needs to be preserved and safeguarded from acts of criminality and abuse.

The meeting with Eastern Cape Kings stems from the unfortunate incidents of abuse as well as 28 deaths of initiates recorded over the summer customary initiation period.

Objectives of the meeting are to:
* To seek counsel from their Majesties as custodians of customary practices.
* To strengthen multidisciplinary stakeholder collaboration to ensure safer initiation and zero deaths.
* To adopt an inclusive government approach in the practice of customary initiation.
* To collectively prepare for the upcoming winter season customary initiation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the meeting as follows:

Date: 23 January 2025
Time: 09:00
Venue: East London International Convention Center (ICC), East London

Media enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

#SaferInitiation #ZeroDeath  #GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa meets with Eastern Cape Kings regarding safer traditional initiation and zero deaths, 23 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more