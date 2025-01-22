Police host activities and events in build up to National Police Day, 24 to 27 Jan

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will host a series of activities and events in the build up to National Police Day which is scheduled to take place on Monday, 27 of January 2025. In 2005 Cabinet approved 27 January as National Police Day. On National Police Day, the South African Police Service remembers the sacrifices that our men and women in blue have made and continue to make as they provide safety for all who live in South Africa.

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo will together with the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola lead a delegation of senior leadership and members of the Service in celebration of the build-up activities that will take place as follows:

SAPS National Golf Day

Overview: The SAPS national Golf Day is an event meant to raise funds towards the SAPS Education Trust Fund(SAPSET). SAPSET is responsible for the educational needs of those children whose fathers and mothers died in the line of duty. To date, more than a thousand children have been assisted, with 18 recently obtaining a matric pass with a combined 17 distinctions.

Date: Friday, 24 January 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: KZN, Mount Edgecombe country club

Golf day fundraising dinner

Date: Friday, 24 January 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: KZN, Mount Edgecombe country club

National Excellence Awards

Overview: The National Excellence Awards is an event aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage within the South African Police Service. The awards ceremony boasts more than 30 categories including the National Commissioner’s Awards and the Ministry Awards.

Date: Sunday, 26 January 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Durban International Conference Centre.

National Police Day

Overview: Cabinet has set aside this day to allow SAPS management to reflect and take stock on progress made in the previous year to prevent, combat and investigate crime. On this day, management also appreciates serving members as well as pays homage to those members who died in the line of duty.

Date: Monday, 27 January 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Kings Park Athletics Stadium,Durban

Kindly RSVP to Col Netshiunda

Cell: 082 569-7629

Enquiries:

Major General Phokane

Cell: 083 645-6252

Ms Kamo Mogotsi

Cell: 076 523-0085

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA