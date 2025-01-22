Police host activities and events in build up to National Police Day, 24 to 27 Jan
The South African Police Service (SAPS) will host a series of activities and events in the build up to National Police Day which is scheduled to take place on Monday, 27 of January 2025. In 2005 Cabinet approved 27 January as National Police Day. On National Police Day, the South African Police Service remembers the sacrifices that our men and women in blue have made and continue to make as they provide safety for all who live in South Africa.
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo will together with the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola lead a delegation of senior leadership and members of the Service in celebration of the build-up activities that will take place as follows:
SAPS National Golf Day
Overview: The SAPS national Golf Day is an event meant to raise funds towards the SAPS Education Trust Fund(SAPSET). SAPSET is responsible for the educational needs of those children whose fathers and mothers died in the line of duty. To date, more than a thousand children have been assisted, with 18 recently obtaining a matric pass with a combined 17 distinctions.
Date: Friday, 24 January 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: KZN, Mount Edgecombe country club
Golf day fundraising dinner
Date: Friday, 24 January 2025
Time: 18:00
Venue: KZN, Mount Edgecombe country club
National Excellence Awards
Overview: The National Excellence Awards is an event aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage within the South African Police Service. The awards ceremony boasts more than 30 categories including the National Commissioner’s Awards and the Ministry Awards.
Date: Sunday, 26 January 2025
Time: 18:00
Venue: Durban International Conference Centre.
National Police Day
Overview: Cabinet has set aside this day to allow SAPS management to reflect and take stock on progress made in the previous year to prevent, combat and investigate crime. On this day, management also appreciates serving members as well as pays homage to those members who died in the line of duty.
Date: Monday, 27 January 2025
Time: 08:00
Venue: Kings Park Athletics Stadium,Durban
Kindly RSVP to Col Netshiunda
Cell: 082 569-7629
Enquiries:
Major General Phokane
Cell: 083 645-6252
Ms Kamo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523-0085
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.