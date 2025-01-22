Minister Gwede Mantashe releases 2024 Mine Health and Safety statistics, 23 Jan

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Gwede Mantashe (MP) will on Thursday, 23 January 2025 release the Mine Health and Safety statistics for the 2024 calendar year.

Following the 2024 Mine Occupational Health and Safety Tripartite Summit which aimed to achieve “Zero harm in our lifetime”, the Minister will be releasing the statistics and performance of the mining industry in terms of fatalities, injuries and occupational diseases.

The Department remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of mineworkers by enforcing the Mine Health and Safety Act and fostering cooperation with all stakeholders for the long-term sustainability of the sector.

The Minister will be joined by the Deputy Minister, Director-General, Chief Inspector of Mines, Organised Business, Organised Labour, and Professional Associations.

Members of the media are invited to cover the official release of the statistics scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 January 2025

Time: 13:45 for 14h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

To RSVP, contact:

Mr. Solomon Phetla

E-mail: Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 083 650 4395

Mr. Johannes Mokobane

E-mail: Johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za or mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 3674

Enquiries:

Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi

E-mail: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 359 5584

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

