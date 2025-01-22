Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,386 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 22 - To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

Dear Mr. President, dear Brother,

We are deeply shocked by the news of the fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

In light of this tragedy, I share your sorrow and extend my deep condolences to you, the...

21 January 2025, 17:33

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Davos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more