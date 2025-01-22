Bandicam 8.1 Introduces Keyboard and Mouse Movement Detection for Enhanced Screen Recording

Keyboard and Mouse Movement Detection for Screen Recording

The Bandicam update offers an Auto-Pause Recording feature, making screen monitoring more efficient by recording only when the keyboard or mouse is in use.

We are excited to introduce the latest Auto-Pause Recording feature, which ensures that screen recording only happens when necessary.” — Denny

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam, the trusted name in screen recording software, has released its latest version, 8.1, packed with innovative updates designed to optimize user convenience and efficiency. The centerpiece of this update is the much-awaited 'Auto-Pause Recording' feature, which activates screen recording only when the keyboard or mouse is in use. This groundbreaking addition significantly reduces unnecessarily large file sizes, making it an ideal solution for extended screen monitoring sessions.



Elevate Your Bandicam Experience: Key Features

Building on its reputation for reliability, Bandicam 8.1 introduces several new features to improve functionality:

• Auto-Pause Recording: Perfect for long-duration recordings, this feature reduces storage usage by pausing the recording when no keyboard or mouse activity is detected.

• Rec. 709 Color Space Support: Ensures video output with colors that are vivid and true to the source, aligning with standards widely used on YouTube and streaming platforms.

• Cancel Recording: Offers users the option to instantly stop and delete recordings, ensuring seamless control over content creation.

• Enhanced Drawing Tool Hotkeys: Customizable hotkeys now extend to tools like whiteboards and ellipses, catering to user preferences.

• Magnifier for Precise Recording Area Selection: A built-in magnifier enhances accuracy when selecting specific areas for screen recording.



Setting New Standards in Screen Recording Efficiency

Denny Oh, CEO of Bandicam Company, shared his vision for the update, stating,

“Bandicam is renowned for its exceptional screen monitoring capabilities, and we are excited to introduce the latest Auto-Pause Recording feature, which ensures that screen recording only happens when necessary. This is a step toward more efficient and practical screen monitoring solutions.”

He continued, “By incorporating Rec. 709 support and the Cancel Recording feature, we’ve addressed user feedback and enhanced the versatility of Bandicam. We believe these updates will enable users to explore new possibilities with our software.”



Why Bandicam 8.1 Stands Out

With these recent enhancements, Bandicam continues to prioritize user needs, offering tools that both simplify and elevate screen recording experiences. Whether for professional use, educational content, or personal projects, Bandicam 8.1 is a valuable asset for users across the globe.

The Bandicam 8.1 update is available now and can be downloaded from the official website. Users can experience its advanced features and enjoy a more efficient approach to screen recording.

Learn more about Bandicam and its features at https://www.bandicam.com/.



About Bandicam

Bandicam Company is a leading developer of screen recording solutions, known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to user satisfaction. With its innovative tools and user-friendly design, Bandicam has become a global standard for screen recording software.

