AI for Good Hosts UC Berkeley Event on Ukraine's Environmental Challenges Amid War

An Evening to Confront Ecocide and Support Ukraine

Preserving the Environment in a Time of War: AI for Good Foundation to Host Special Event at UC Berkeley on Environmental Issues in Ukraine

The ongoing deliberate environmental destruction that Russia is perpetrating in Ukraine holds the entire world hostage, preventing progress towards critically important climate goals. We must act now.” — James Hodson, CEO, AI for Good Foundation

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 7th, 2025, at 6:00 PM, the AI for Good Foundation , in collaboration with UC Berkeley and the Ukrainian Catholic University, will host an event dedicated to raising awareness about the environmental devastation caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. This event will take place at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business. Full event details and registration are available at https://gofundraise.com/ukraine An Evening to RememberThe event will feature speeches from high-level government officials, diplomatic representatives, environmental scientists, and civil society leaders. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to view a curated exhibit on environmental crimes from Svidok.org , Ukraine’s National War Archive, which serves as the largest repository of personal experiences from civilians impacted by the war.The evening will also include a fully catered dinner of regional specialties and an online auction of artworks by prominent Ukrainian artists including Kateryna Kryvolap, Ola Rondiak, and Anna Zaiachkivska, alongside rare artifacts and handmade items for sale. Proceeds from the auction will go towards historical preservation and frontline medical aid in Ukraine. The art auction is open to online bidding at https://gofundraise.com/ukraine Environmental PreservationThe event will focus on the continued efforts to document and combat the environmental devastation wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia's ecocidal actions have severely affected millions of acres of Ukrainian land, destroyed protected nature reserves, and triggered environmental disasters with far-reaching consequences. The special event on February 7 will serve as a platform to address these pressing issues and highlight ways in which the global community can help avoid the exacerbation of environmental disasters induced by war.Cross-University CollaborationThe event will spotlight the new partnership between UC Berkeley and Ukrainian Catholic University, showcasing the potential for collaboration between U.S. and Ukrainian universities in taking on important problems such as environmental and cultural preservation. Members of Ukrainian Catholic University will share their school's initiatives centered on the environment. Ukrainian Catholic University has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UC Berkeley, and the two research teams are looking forward to working and innovating together.

