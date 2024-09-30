AI for Good Foundation and the Polish Consulate to Host Event Highlighting Ecocide and Environmental Crimes in Ukraine

An Event to Confront Ecocide and Support Ukraine

AI for Good & Poland’s NYC Consulate will host an event on Oct 17 highlighting Russia's ecocide in Ukraine. Details: gofundraise.link/preserve-ukraine

The ongoing deliberate environmental destruction that Russia is perpetrating in Ukraine holds the entire world hostage, preventing progress towards critically important climate goals. We must act now.” — James Hodson, Chief Executive Officer, AI for Good Foundation

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17th at 6:30pm, the AI for Good Foundation and the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York will co-host an event dedicated to raising awareness about the environmental devastation caused by Russia's armed forces during the ongoing war in Ukraine. This event will spotlight the critical issue of ecological destruction over the past two and a half years, drawing attention to the long-term environmental consequences of the conflict.An Evening to RememberThe event will feature speeches from high-level government officials, diplomatic representatives, and civil society leaders. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to view a curated exhibit on environmental crimes from Svidok.org , Ukraine’s National War Archive, which serves as the largest repository of personal experiences from civilians impacted by the war.The event will also feature a fully catered dinner of regional specialties, an auction of artworks by prominent Ukrainian artists including Kateryna Kryvolap and Anna Zaiachkivska, alongside rare artifacts and handmade items for sale. Proceeds from the auction will go towards historical preservation and frontline medical aid in Ukraine. The art auction is open to online bidding at https://gofundraise.link/preserve-ukraine Environmental and Cultural PreservationThe evening will focus on the continued efforts to document and combat the environmental devastation wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia's ecocidal actions have severely affected millions of acres of Ukrainian land, destroyed protected nature reserves, and triggered environmental disasters with far-reaching consequences. The event will serve as a platform to address these pressing issues and advocate for increased global support in preserving Ukraine’s environmental and cultural heritage.A Joint Effort for Global AwarenessThis will be the second collaboration between the AI for Good Foundation and the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York, following a successful event in 2023. The partnership continues to emphasize the need for global awareness of the cultural and environmental impacts of the war in Ukraine.For media inquiries, please contact:press@ai4good.orgFollow event updates with the hashtags:#UkraineUnderAttack #StandWithUkraine #EcocideInUkraine

