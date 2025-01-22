PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 EDCOM 2: President Marcos throws support behind National Plan to develop education and workforce President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his support for the development of the National Education and Workforce Development Plan (NatPlan), a strategic initiative to align the nation's education system and workforce with the rapidly evolving demands of a global economy, during yesterday's Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC). The NatPlan will aim to identify the workforce development requirements of priority industries, to enable systematic and coordinated talent development across key education agencies including DepEd, CHED, TESDA, and DOST. This shall guide needed government policies, as well as investments in education, training, and research in the next ten years. The development of the NatPlan is consistent with the mandate of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) under Republic Act 11899. To formulate the NatPlan, EDCOM will work closely with the PSAC and other industry leaders, as well as government agencies to include NEDA, DOLE, and DTI, to improve efficiencies in workforce development, and address job-skills mismatch. Referring to 15 laws and 3 government priority lists, EDCOM has found convergence in seven initial sectors, such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy, agriculture, maritime, and hospitality and tourism. However, data also shows that the bulk of graduates in SHS-TVL and in TVET are in Food and Beverage Services (NC II), Bread and Pastry Production (NC II) and Cookery (NC II). Meanwhile, in higher education, top programs have consistently been teacher education, business administration, and criminology. "We need to strengthen the connection between educational output and labor market demands, ensuring that educational opportunities in SHS, TVET or college, not only provide relevant competencies and skills, but also result in quality opportunities once our students graduate," said EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. "Aligning our educational and workforce development strategies with the evolving needs of our priority and emerging industries through the NatPlan is critical to accelerating the creation of quality jobs," said Head of PSAC Education and EDCOM 2 Advisory Council member representing industry, Mr. Alfredo I. Ayala. In response, President Marcos has instructed key educational agencies, DepEd, CHED, DOST and TESDA, including NEDA, DTI, and DOLE, to work closely with EDCOM 2 and PSAC in developing the NatPlan. Said Plan is slated to be presented to the President in May 2025. ******

