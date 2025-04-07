PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release

April 5, 2025 Bong Go champions eye health and access to vision care for Filipino children during Optometric Association of the Philippines' Diamond Anniversary As part of his continuing advocacy to improve healthcare services across various sectors in the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, attended the Diamond Anniversary and 75th National Convention of the Optometric Association of the Philippines, Inc. (OAP) held at New World Makati Hotel on Friday, April 4. Invited by Dr. Edmund Thomas Jamora, President of the OAP, Senator Go served as the inducting officer for the newly elected National Officers and Board of Trustees of the association. The event gathered around 300 licensed optometrists from across the country in celebration of the organization's decades-long service in safeguarding the visual health of Filipinos. In his remarks, Go emphasized the critical role of optometrists in the early detection and prevention of vision-related illnesses. He expressed his gratitude to the OAP and the entire eye care sector for their contributions in ensuring that proper eye care reaches Filipinos, especially children and underserved communities. "Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Health, naniniwala akong kalusugan ay buhay. Dapat hindi pahirapan ang access sa serbisyong medikal, kabilang na rito ang pangangalaga sa mata," Go said. The senator proudly shared the successful inclusion of an Optometry Benefit Package under PhilHealth, which is expected to be implemented this year. This was the result of continued engagement between the senator's office and various optometry groups, including Dr. Charlie Ho of the Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, who pushed for the inclusion of essential services in the PhilHealth portfolio. "A simple pair of glasses can be life-changing," Go stressed. "It's not a luxury. It's a necessity. For a student, a worker, or a driver--good vision can be the difference between failure and success." Under the upcoming package, PhilHealth will cover vision assessments, refraction, prescription eyeglasses (frames and lenses), and follow-up check-ups for children aged 0 to 15--a significant step in addressing vision impairment and uncorrected refractive errors among the youth. According to the 2018 Philippine National Blindness Survey and Disease Study, over one million Filipinos suffer from cataracts, and more than 400,000 children are affected by uncorrected refractive errors, making eye care a public health priority. Senator Go also cited the Republic Act No. 11358 or the National Vision Screening Act of 2019, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte, which mandates eye screening for kindergarten pupils as part of the government's effort to detect and manage vision problems early in childhood. "Ito pong Optometry Benefit Package ay bunga ng ating walang sawang panawagan sa PhilHealth na gamitin ang pondo nito para sa mas makabuluhang serbisyo sa kalusugan. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't mas marami pa tayong matulungang Pilipino," Go added. In addition to this, Go reiterated his ongoing advocacy to establish more Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are equipped to provide basic medical services, including eye examinations and consultations, dental care, laboratory services, birthing facilities, and more. The Super Health Centers initiative provides primary healthcare services at the community level. Thanks to the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, sufficient funding has been allocated for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers across the Philippines. "Sa ating mga Super Health Centers, kasama sa mga serbisyong dapat maibigay ang eye care. Hindi po ito dapat maging pribilehiyo lamang ng may kaya. Lahat ng Pilipino, dapat may access dito," he added. The senator reaffirmed his commitment to advocate for inclusive and accessible healthcare services and assured healthcare professionals that his office will remain open to their concerns and suggestions. "Ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go ay laging nandito, handang makinig at tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya. Dahil naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos. The OAP's Diamond Anniversary marked not just a celebration of its legacy, but also a renewed commitment to elevate eye care in the country--an endeavor made even more impactful through collaborative efforts with public servants like Senator Bong Go. Earlier that day, Senator Go joined fellow PDP senatorial slate members in a motorcade in Malabon City, where they were warmly welcomed by supporters and local residents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.