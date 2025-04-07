PHILIPPINES, April 7 - Press Release

April 6, 2025 Bong Go reaffirms commitment to bring medical services closer to far-flung communities during inauguration of Super Health Center in Sto. Niño, Cagayan Senate Committee on Health Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the inauguration and blessing of the newly constructed Sto. Niño Super Health Center in Cagayan on Saturday, April 5, reaffirming his commitment to bringing essential healthcare services closer to the grassroots level. The event marks another milestone in Go's continuing efforts to strengthen the country's healthcare system and to bring essential medical services closer to Filipinos--whether they live in large cities or small, remote towns. "Napakasaya ko pong makapunta dito sa inyong bayan sa Sto. Niño, Cagayan. Alam niyo kahit maliit na bayan, basta sakin po pinupuntahan ko yan (para) makatulong sa mga proyekto para ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan," Go remarked. "Hindi niyo po kailangan hingin yan dahil dapat po ang mga proyekto ng gobyerno ay dapat pantay-pantay po yan. Mula Luzon, Visayas, hanggang Mindanao. Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal lalo na sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na malayo ang access, tulad po sa inyo sabi ni Mayor na 20 kilometers away from the district hospital," he continued. The Super Health Center is a medium-type polyclinic that offers basic health services such as birthing facilities, laboratory services, x-ray, ultrasound, outpatient consultations, pharmacy, isolation rooms, and minor surgical procedures. It also caters to EENT services, physical therapy and rehabilitation, oncology care, and telemedicine--enabling remote diagnosis and consultation. Senator Go reiterated that the establishment of these centers was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health under Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow legislators. Currently, there are more than 700 Super Health Centers funded nationwide, including 14 in Cagayan. Go acknowledged the strong support of local leaders, particularly Mayor Atty. Vicente Pagurayan, and Vice Mayor Andrew Vincent Paguyaran, whose collaboration with the national government made the project possible. The construction of Super Health Centers across the country is part of Go's broader healthcare advocacy, alongside other landmark programs he pushed for in the Senate, such as the Malasakit Centers Act and the Regional Specialty Centers Act. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalizes the Malasakit Centers program to consolidate access to medical assistance programs of the government particularly for poor and indigent patients. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers, including the one at Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City. According to DOH, Malasakit Centers nationwide have benefitted more than 17 million Filipinos. Go also highlighted RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a law he principally sponsored and authored. The law mandates the creation of specialty care units within regional hospitals to offer advanced services such as cardiology, oncology, and more, without needing to travel to Metro Manila or other hospitals located in urban centers. With initiatives like the Super Health Centers, Malasakit Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers, Senator Bong Go continues to champion a healthcare system that is inclusive, accessible, and compassionate--one that truly puts the Filipino people first. "Tulungan natin yung mahihirap. Unahin natin yung mga mahihirap na pasyente na ayaw o takot magpaospital dahil sa kahirapan. Magtulungan tayo. Naaawa po ako sa mga pasyente na ayaw magpa-hospital. Huwag natin sayangin yung buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon. Magtulungan po tayo," urged Go. Apart from the inauguration of the Sto. Niño Super Health Center, Senator Go also conducted a motorcade in Tuguegarao City, where he was warmly welcomed by residents. Go, Chairman of the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports, then joined the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games, where he showed his support for young Filipino athletes and reaffirmed his advocacy to promote sports as a means to keep the youth away from drugs and other harmful activities.

