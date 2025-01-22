Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.1 Expands Global Reach with Support for 5 New Languages

Aiarty recently released Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.1, which adds interface support for five new languages: French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the new flagship brand of Digiarty Software, recently released Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.1, which introduces interface support for five new languages: French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean. With this addition, the AI image enhancer now supports a total of 10 languages, including the previously available English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and German. This marks a significant step forward in Aiarty’s commitment to internationalization and localization, allowing it to serve a wider, more diverse global audience. The new release also included the addition of a Single Export button to streamline the image export process and addressed several known issues, improving the overall user experience.

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.1 is now available for download at: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/

Aiarty Image Enhancer is an AI-driven software designed to enhance and restore images with impressive precision. Featuring five advanced AI models, including More-Detail GAN v3, AIGCsmooth v3, More-Detail GAN v2, Smooth Diffusion v2, and Real-Photo v3, Aiarty provides powerful tools to process both AI-generated and traditional photographic images (RAW, DNG, TIFF, and more). Users can leverage the software’s capabilities to enhance image details, increase sharpness, remove blur and noise, upscale images to 4K, 8K, 16K, or even 32K without losing quality, and restore faces with exceptional clarity and realistic details.

“Expanding Aiarty Image Enhancer’s reach globally is crucial as more users demand high-quality AI-driven tools for image enhancement,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “We understand the need for powerful, easy-to-use software in various regions, and this multilingual support allows us to cater to a broader audience while providing advanced features that benefit both everyday users and professional photographers. We’re committed to continuously improving Aiarty to meet the evolving needs of the global market.”

In addition to multilingual support, the V3.1 update introduced a highly requested feature: the Single Export button. Previously, exporting a single image required users to right-click within the preview window, which could be difficult to find. The new Single Export button simplifies the process, enabling users to export individual images with just a single click, improving efficiency and convenience.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Image Enhancer is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems. To celebrate the V3.1 update and the New Year, Aiarty is offering a special discount. The lifetime license, normally priced at $155, is now available for just $99, a 36% off discount. This license supports up to 3 PCs/Macs.

For more details, visit the Aiarty New Year Mega Sale page, which features special offers on Aiarty Image Enhancer and up to 62% off discount on other flagship products.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 18 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.



