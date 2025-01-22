World Fashion Week 2026 will be hosted in Zimbabwe

Supermodel Charlottte Muziri - IVHU TRIBE ZIMBABWE Images by Australian Fashion Photographer Robbie Merritt Photo by Robbie Merritt

HARARE, ZIMBABWE, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary milestone for the global fashion industry, Zimbabwe will become the first African nation to host the prestigious World Fashion Week® 2026. This sustainable event will take place at the breathtaking Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the largest waterfall in the world, to promote sustainable global fashion practices.

Scheduled from April 1st to 5th, 2025, World Fashion Week® Zimbabwe 2025/26 will feature a series of fashion shows designed to amplify the messages of sustainability and cultural preservation. The event aspires to strengthen ties between nations, utilizing fashion as a bridge to promote sustainability, cultural understanding, and socioeconomic development.

With the global campaign, themed "Give Your Light to the World – Africa is Now," aims to spotlight sustainable fashion, while focusing on women's and children's empowerment across Africa. The exclusive event will present World Fashion Week Zimbabwe 2026, celebrating Ivhu Tribe international success, featuring an iconic photo shoot with renowned celebrity photographer Robbie Merritt, Presswire journalist for Fox, CNBC, NBC and Newswire, capturing top models and designers from five continents, showcasing sustainable designs, fostering international collaboration, environmental practice and social commitment.

"We are honored to present World Fashion Week in Zimbabwe, an amazing nation, rich in culture, wonderful people, landscapes and creativity," said WFW Founder and CEO, Paco de Jaimes. "This event will not only highlight global sustainable fashion, but also empower communities, showcasing the incredible talent that Zimbabwe and Africa have to offer on a global stage."

"Africa is now! We are beyond thrilled that Ivhu Tribe is hosting a pre-launch in conjunction with World Fashion Week, a groundbreaking first for Africa." said Jasper Mandizera, Creative Director of Ivhu Tribe. "Africa is not just the cradle of humanity, but also the continent of tomorrow and the future."

"We are all super excited to receive the WFW/WFE family and friends from across the world. To you, we say a very big and heartfelt WELCOME to Zimbabwe!" said Paxina Kalulu, WFW's Official Representative in Zimbabwe. "We cannot wait to show how amazing Zimbabwe is and for you to experience the true Zimbabwean hospitality, indeed, Africa is Now."

The WFW event will include forums, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing a global platform for emerging designers and industry leaders, engaging in meaningful dialogue about the future of sustainable fashion. Attendees will have the chance to connect with influential figures in the fashion world, gain insights into sustainable practices, and explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing the industry today.

World Fashion Week Zimbabwe 2026 will serve as a testament to the transformative power of fashion, empowering individuals, uniting nations, and inspiring a more sustainable and equitable planet earth. As the world turns its attention to Africa, this event promises to be a landmark occasion that will resonate throughout the fashion industry for years to come.



