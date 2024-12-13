Miss Argentina Crowned Miss Latin America 2024 Miss Latin America 2024 Ana Paula Brizuela - Miss Argentina. Finalists

Ana Paula Brizuela, Miss Argentina Crowned ‘Queen of Miss Latin America 2024’

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The XIII Edition of Miss Latin America 2024 reached its pinnacle with a grand gala at the Latin American Parliament and Caribeño Parlatino in Amador, where the Hemicycle of Parlatino was chosen by VYA Productions as the ideal setting. The event highlighted 19 ambassadors of Culture and Beauty from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Latin America, Uruguay, and Venezuela, radiating luxury and poise.

Before a live audience of over 400 and a digital audience of thousands on @MissLatinoamerica platforms, a distinguished panel of jurors was assembled, featuring Diego Duque, Tomás Francisco Leong, Yasmina Carvajal, Luiggi Maruri, Ángel Serrano, Tomi Narbondo, Miguel Ángel Adames, Elmer Ortiz, Aristides Combe, Nellys Herrera, Humberto Alcázar Rojas, Álvaro Medina, and Gregorio González, respected experts from fields such as education, aesthetics, sports, diplomacy, and fashion.

The Gala commenced with an inaugural presentation by Danzas Panamá, featuring a medley of music and traditional Panamanian dances, attended by cultural ambassadors and Latin American beauties, who were evaluated in their first appearance of the evening. The second presentation of the contenders for the crown consisted of a fashion show featuring a collection entitled "Yes, My Love" by designer Annie Chajin of Chajin Design. The third presentation showcased the Traje de Gala, following which the juries selected the 7 semi-finalists.

The final award was as follows:

4th Runner-up, IVANNA NICOLA, Miss Ecuador

3rd Runner-up, FRANCESCA CABANILLAS, Miss Peru

2nd Runner-up, ESTRELLA CASTILLO, Miss Panama

1st Runner-up, DANIELA SÁNCHEZ RODRÍGUEZ, Miss Mexico

Princess, KATHERINE GONZÁLEZ, Miss Cuba

Latin American Vice-Queen, YENIFER PÉREZ, Miss Nicaragua

Queen of Miss Latin America 2024 is ANA PAULA BRIZUELA, Miss Argentina.

Ana Paula Brizuela, born to Analía Maza and Sergio Brizuela, has a total of three siblings, with one being maternal and two paternal. Her place of residence is the La Quebrada neighborhood. She undertook her primary and secondary schooling at Colegio Parroquial Pío XII. Characterized by a sweet voice and an enduring smile, Ana Paula embodies simplicity and shyness and proud to hold the title of ‘Queen of Miss Latin America 2024’.

The event was held thanks to the sponsorship of Albrook Mall, Hotel Riu, Estetica Carvajal, Beyond Magazine, Amar Perfumes, Panama Runners, Floristeria Flamingos and the production by Viera Algandona, Director of VYA Productions.

MISS ARGENTINA 2024: Argentina GANA el Miss Latinoamérica

