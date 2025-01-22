Submit Release
CBP Removes Scheduling Functionality in CBP One™ App

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced removal of the scheduling functionality within the CBP One™ mobile application, effective Jan. 20, 2025, at noon EST. 

Previously, aliens were able to submit advanced information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry. All appointments have been cancelled.  

Aliens were notified of the cancellations. CBP remains dedicated to efficiently processing applicants for admission at U.S. ports of entry while upholding U.S. immigration laws. 

-CBP-

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

