CBP Removes Scheduling Functionality in CBP One™ App

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced removal of the scheduling functionality within the CBP One™ mobile application, effective Jan. 20, 2025, at noon EST.

Previously, aliens were able to submit advanced information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry. All appointments have been cancelled.

Aliens were notified of the cancellations. CBP remains dedicated to efficiently processing applicants for admission at U.S. ports of entry while upholding U.S. immigration laws.

-CBP-