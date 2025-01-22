Minister Nobuhle Nkabane leads two-day stakeholder engagement on PSET sector readiness for 2025 academic year, 22 to 23 Jan

Minister of Higher Education and training, dr. Nobuhle nkabane, to lead a two-day stakeholder engagement on PSET sector readiness for the 2025 academic year.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, will host a two- day stakeholder engagement meeting to discuss the readiness of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector for the 2025 academic year.

The engagement will take place as follows:

Date: 22–23 January 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: ANEW Hotel OR Tambo Johannesburg, 1 Country Street, Lakefield, Benoni

[On 23 January 2025, at 13:30, a media briefing will be held at the same venue to share the outcomes of the discussions.]

The Minister will meet with stakeholders representing student formations, institutional governance bodies, and various entities across the PSET sector. This includes universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, and Community Education and Training colleges.

The two-day meeting will focus on:

Assessing the state of readiness for the 2025 academic year.

Reviewing progress in addressing challenges such as delays in student funding disbursement, TVET infrastructure development, and ICT improvements.

Exploring strategies for ensuring alignment between curriculum content and national skills priorities.

Strengthening institutional governance, safety, and security at PSET institutions.

Expanding access to PSET opportunities, targeting enrolment increases in colleges and universities by 2030.

The meeting will prioritise discussions on addressing the ongoing challenges of student accommodation. Emphasis will be placed on ensuring that student housing meets both living and learning needs, focusing on affordability, accessibility, and student safety.

The Honourable Minister, Dr Nkabane, is committed to addressing inefficiencies in student funding systems and has reaffirmed her focus on improving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a smooth start to the 2025 academic year and fulfilling its mandate to create a capable and skilled workforce for South Africa’s developmental goals.

