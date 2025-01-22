Submit Release
By the Numbers: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Many Michigan law enforcement agencies participate by offering drop-off locations throughout the state.

To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back Web Map.

Here are the statistics from the two 2024 DEA collection events in Michigan:

April 2024

Law enforcement participation: 270

Total collection sites: 201

Total weight collected: 22,143 pounds

Total weight all time: 468,105 pounds

October 2024

Law enforcement participation: 272

Total collection sites: 201

Total weight collected: 21,328 pounds

Total weight all time: 489,433 pounds

