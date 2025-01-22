By the Numbers: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Many Michigan law enforcement agencies participate by offering drop-off locations throughout the state.
To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back Web Map.
Here are the statistics from the two 2024 DEA collection events in Michigan:
April 2024
Law enforcement participation: 270
Total collection sites: 201
Total weight collected: 22,143 pounds
Total weight all time: 468,105 pounds
October 2024
Law enforcement participation: 272
Total collection sites: 201
Total weight collected: 21,328 pounds
Total weight all time: 489,433 pounds
