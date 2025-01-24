"Next Intelligence": A Book That Explores the Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Life and Business

Experta en IA

Bridging Advanced Technology and Human Potential A New Book by Ana María Valderrama Explores How AI Can Become Your Greatest Ally

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, COLOMBIA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ana María Valderrama, a Colombian futurist and one of the most influential voices in artificial intelligence across Latin America and the United States, introduces her new book, Next Intelligence. The book redefines the relationship between advanced technology and human impact, offering practical insights into how artificial intelligence can become a key tool for transforming businesses, empowering individuals, and driving positive societal change.With a career dedicated to democratizing technology, Valderrama has led initiatives enabling companies of all sizes to integrate artificial intelligence ethically and effectively. She explains, “Technology has the power to create opportunities and transform lives. My mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible, ethical, and transformative for everyone.”Next Intelligence provides clear and actionable strategies for integrating artificial intelligence into daily life and business. Key topics in the book include:1. Business Transformation: A roadmap for becoming an "AI-driven company."2. Reskilling and Upskilling: Strategies to adapt and thrive in the AI era.3. Ethics and Technological Sustainability: The importance of developing responsible technologies.4. Social and Economic Impact: How AI is reshaping industries and societies.5. Exploration of Emerging Technologies: Blockchain, the metaverse, quantum computing, and more.One of the standout chapters, HumAnIdad, explores how artificial intelligence can coexist with human capabilities, enhancing them without replacing them. Valderrama explains, “The balance between human and technological elements is key to a future where AI enhances our lives without compromising our essence.”With over 20,000 individuals trained and significant influence across various industries, Ana María Valderrama is a champion for inclusion and diversity in technology. She has spearheaded innovative projects in global markets, advocating for women’s participation in technology and promoting accessible tools for young people interested in AI.Next Intelligence serves as a guide for understanding and harnessing the immense potential of artificial intelligence, providing readers of all levels with the tools they need to transform their futures.

