Company fined for ignoring EPA asbestos waste clean-up notice

The waste was delivered to the private property in 2023 after the landowners advertised for fill material, which can be used as a base material for building or landscaping.

An EPA investigation found the fill contained fragments of asbestos. A clean-up notice was issued to Rahme Civil to remove and lawfully dispose of the waste as well as notices for information about the incident, which were all ignored by Rahme Civil.

EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations, Jason Gordon said the subsequent prosecution highlights the consequences of failing to comply with EPA notices.

“There is an expectation that companies comply with legal notices from a regulatory agency,” Mr Gordon said.

“Any failure to cooperate with lawful clean-up directions or with an EPA investigation will not be tolerated and companies or individuals who ignore notices issued by the EPA, and impede our investigations, will face strong regulatory action.”

Mr Gordon said this case also highlighted the dangers of residents accepting fill material, either for free or at heavily discounted rates, without confirming the credibility of the supplier.

“It is important that consumers are vigilant when accepting fill and take the time to ask where it has come from, record delivery details, and look out for suspicious or unusual materials in the load. We encourage the public to be especially wary of cheap or free fill – if it’s free, it’s likely too good to be true,” Mr Gordon said.

In addition to the fine, Rahme Civil has been ordered to comply with all EPA notices, pay the EPA’s legal costs and publish details of the offence in the Newcastle Herald, outlining its failure to comply with the notices.

If you suspect illegal dumping activity in your community, please contact the 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555 or by email at info@epa.nsw.gov.au.