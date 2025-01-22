ONE DROP FOUNDATION’S 'ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP' RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS, MAR. 22, 2025

One Night for One Drop 2023 - Steve Aoki One Night for One Drop 2023 - guests

In celebration of World Water Day, 2025 Marks the 12th Edition of the One Drop Foundation’s Star-Studded, Triumphant Philanthropic Event

One Night for One Drop is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful reminder that every drop counts in the fight for water and climate justice.” — Guy Laliberte, founder of One Drop Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Drop Foundation , the international non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities at the forefront of the water and climate crisis, marks 2025 as the celebrated return of One Night for One Drop . In its 12th edition, One Night for One Drop will take place the evening of Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Las Vegas, coinciding with the global observance of World Water Day.Since its inception in 2013, One Night for One Drop has raised more than $40 million to support its mission to strengthen at-risk communities’ access to safe water, locally in Southern Nevada and throughout the Foundation’s expansive global footprint. Hosted annually in Las Vegas, the anticipated event has garnered acclaim for its star-studded lineup of musical performances and celebrity guests, with past show collaborations including music legends Hans Zimmer, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Jewel and Steve Aoki. 2025 will be no different, as the evening will captivate guests with a never-before-seen, immersive entertainment and dining experience, produced by Maison Frooogs and imagined by Live Edge Entertainment and TAO Group Hospitality.Attending guests and One Drop supporters will also enjoy a curated wine and spirits tasting, sampling varietals from world-renowned estates including Opus One, Rothschild Family wines, Maison M. Chapoutier, Château Smith Haut Lafitte and Champagne Baron de Rothschild, among others. In support of the One Drop’s fundraising efforts, a live auction will feature once-in-a-lifetime experiences, luxury travel packages and coveted high-end goods, including a South African safari, an exclusive trip to a private tequila ranch in San Miguel de Allende, a VIP getaway at the Abaco Club at Winding Bay, a private members club in the Bahamas and more.“One Night for One Drop is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful reminder that every drop counts in the fight for water and climate justice,” said Guy Laliberté, founder of One Drop Foundation and creator of One Night for One Drop. “Since its inception in 2013, the extraordinary generosity of our supporters has created lasting change. I invite you to join me for an unforgettable evening that will propel our mission forward into the next decade.”To date, the organization has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people across the world in Latin America, India, Africa and among Indigenous communities in Canada. Through innovative, sustainable water solutions, One Drop Foundation empowers communities to overcome the water and climate challenges they face, creating lasting change.For more information on tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to get involved, please visit www.onedrop.org/en/events/one-night-for-one-drop-2025/ or email one.night@onedrop.org.About One Drop FoundationAt One Drop, we unite people and empower communities to solve the water and climate crisis through innovative, sustainable actions. Channeling the creative spirit of Cirque du Soleil, we rally local and international changemakers to raise funds and co-create solutions that drive life-changing projects worldwide. Together, since 2007, we have transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people in Latin America, India, Africa, and among Indigenous communities in Canada. Join us in turning water into action and creating a sustainable future with safe water for all. For more information about One Drop’s safe water initiatives, visit https://www.onedrop.org/ One Drop has proudly donated to local Las Vegas organizations including Springs Preserve, DISCOVERY Children’s Museum water education program, Desert Research Institute and WaterStart, helping raise awareness and educate the Las Vegas region about access to safe water, water conservation and detrimental, ongoing water initiatives that affect our desert community.

One Night for One Drop 2019 Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.