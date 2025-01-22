Artsyl Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Certification for its docAlpha Intelligent Process Automation Platform

Setting New Standards in Security and Compliance for AI-Driven Process Automation

With SOC2 certification, Artsyl’s docAlpha platform is a trusted cloud-based Intelligent Process Automation solution, delivering secure, efficient, and scalable business transformation.” — Artur Vassylyev, President/Dr. of Engineering, Artsyl Technologies

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed the rigorous SOC 2 audit and has been awarded the SOC 2 certification. ¬This achievement affirms Artsyl’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge automation solutions with the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and operational excellence for businesses worldwide.“Our achievement of SOC 2 certification reaffirms our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence,” said Artur Vassylyev, President and Director of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies. “The trust our customers place in us is at the heart of everything we do, and this certification demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding their sensitive data while helping them achieve greater efficiency.”“This SOC 2 certification underscores our dedication to not only driving efficiency through innovation but also ensuring unparalleled data security, operational excellence, and compliance for our customers and partners,” said Artur Vassylyev, President and Director of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies. “Moreover, this certification highlights the robust cloud architecture behind our flagship docAlpha platform, hosted on Microsoft Azure. With its scalable, secure, and compliant cloud infrastructure , docAlpha empowers businesses to embrace digital transformation while ensuring their data remains protected.” Vassylyev added, “The trust our customers place in us is at the heart of everything we do, and this certification demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding their sensitive data while helping them achieve greater efficiency.”A Milestone for Customers and PartnersSOC 2 certification is a game-changer for Artsyl’s customers and partners, particularly in highly regulated sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and logistics, where secure automation is paramount. By leveraging cloud technology, this certification provides additional assurance that Artsyl’s solutions deliver:• Enhanced Data and Workflow Security: SOC 2 compliance ensures that Artsyl’s cloud-hosted environments, powered by Microsoft Azure, meet industry-leading security and availability standards. Sensitive customer and partner data is safeguarded with robust protections, adhering to the highest industry benchmarks for security and compliance.• Operational Confidence: Customers can rely on Artsyl to deliver secure, efficient, and compliant solutions that meet evolving regulatory demands.• A Competitive Edge: By choosing SOC 2-certified Artsyl products, businesses can confidently streamline operations while mitigating risks associated with data security.Powering Businesses with docAlpha Intelligent Process Automation PlatformAt the core of Artsyl’s product suite is the docAlpha Intelligent Process Automation platform—a powerful, AI-based solution designed to automate document-centric workflows across industries. By combining machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), and intelligent data extraction, docAlpha enables organizations to:• Automate labor-intensive processes such as invoice management, order processing, and vendor onboarding.• Enhance data accuracy by minimizing human errors.• Achieve seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, including ERP, CRM, and DMS platforms, while utilizing the security and scalability of cloud environments.The SOC 2 certification guarantees that docAlpha meets stringent security, confidentiality, and operational standards, making it the preferred choice for enterprises requiring robust compliance. With its cloud-based architecture, docAlpha provides unparalleled flexibility, enabling businesses to securely process and store data across multiple cloud environments. Whether operating in a multi-tenant or dedicated setup, customers benefit from robust compliance measures, end-to-end encryption, and scalable infrastructure that supports their growing needs.For Partners: A New Level of Trust and OpportunityFor Artsyl’s partners and resellers, the SOC 2 certification strengthens their ability to confidently promote and implement Artsyl’s solutions. The certification assures clients that Artsyl products meet the highest standards of security, making them an ideal choice for businesses looking for secure and scalable automation tools.“With this certification, we’re not just offering security; we’re delivering a secure cloud foundation that enables our partners and customers to focus on growth without compromising compliance,” added Vassylyev.Looking Ahead: The Future of Secure AutomationThe SOC 2 certification marks a significant step forward in Artsyl’s journey to revolutionize intelligent process automation. As cloud adoption continues to grow, Artsyl remains committed to advancing secure, cloud-enabled automation solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a data-driven world.To learn more about docAlpha and other Artsyl solutions, or to schedule a personalized product demo, visit www.artsyltech.com About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platforms, is dedicated to eliminating the inefficiencies of manual and error-prone processes. By harnessing the power of Digital Transformation technologies such as Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive AI, Machine Learning, IDC, OCR/ICR, BPM, and iPaaS, Artsyl's solutions drive operational efficiency, improve cash management, and accelerate business velocity.At the core of Artsyl's offerings is their Intelligent Process Automation platform, which streamlines and automates complex business processes. Through this platform, Artsyl also provides pre-packaged Action Solutions tailored to specific processes like Invoice and Sales Order automation . These pre-configured solutions deliver process-specific intelligence, enabling efficient and cost-effective implementations.ArtsylPay, their cutting-edge payment automation solution, seamlessly integrates with the Intelligent Process Automation platform. By automating payment processing, ArtsylPay enhances cash management and drives operational savings for businesses.To learn more about Artsyl Technologies and their innovative solutions, please visit https://www.artsyltech.com . Experience the future of process automation and payment solutions with Artsyl.

