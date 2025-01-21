18th Annual Sportsmen Against Hunger Event Scheduled Jan. 25 and 26 in Chubbuck

Do you want to do something “wild” to benefit the Idaho Foodbank in southeast Idaho? Head on over to the 18th Annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 at the C-A-L Ranch store in Chubbuck. This free event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day. Funds raised will help feed families, friends, and neighbors in need right here in southeast Idaho!

Event attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many great prizes donated by sportsmen’s groups and local businesses. Raffle tickets are $5.00 each or 5 tickets for $20.00. And, you can even purchase your personal “wingspan” length of raffle tickets for $100.00. Cans of food will also be accepted at this event.

In addition, volunteers from various sportsmen’s groups and community organizations will have informational booths at the event-- ready to talk about hunting, fishing, conservation, and community projects supported by their clubs. Idaho Fish and Game will provide a fun kids’ sensory station with wildlife hides and other items on display.

Just some of the event participants and supporters include: Idaho Foodbank, C-A-L Ranch of Chubbuck, Pocatello POW/MIA Awareness Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Gate City Sport Shooting Association, Cowboy Action Shooting, local fly tiers, and others!

Last year, Sportsmen Against Hunger raised over $3000 for the Idaho Foodbank here in southeast Idaho! Let’s come together to make a difference again this year!