Road work on Craig Mountain's Wapshilla Ridge starting April 14

Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting road work along Wapshilla Creek on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. The road washed out two years ago and has needed significant repairs. For anyone planning on hunting in that area, work is slated to start April 14 and will continue until May 30. Contact the Clearwater region office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

