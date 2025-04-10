Idaho Fish and Game’s Managed Hunt Program is looking to enroll properties for the 2025 hunting season.

Since 2022, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region has been working with regional landowners to provide hunting opportunities on their properties for hunters through the Managed Hunt Program. This unique program forms partnerships among willing landowners, responsible hunters, and Idaho Fish and Game to manage hunting access on private lands to benefit landowners and hunters alike. Idaho Fish and Game is looking for more interested landowners to participate in this program this fall!

“Idaho Fish and Game staff often hear landowners stress about their interactions with hunters who are looking for private ground to hunt on,” says Dan Garren, regional supervisor for Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “In many instances, landowners are willing to allow access, but can get overwhelmed by hunter requests, particularly as hunting season draws near. The Managed Hunt Program is designed to remove the burden of interacting with hunters from landowners and to facilitate limited access to private ground for hunters.”

The Managed Hunt Program is not the same as the very successful Access Yes! program Fish and Game already has in place. Unlike Access Yes!, landowners are not compensated monetarily for use of their properties by hunters. Instead, Idaho Fish and Game takes on the work of interfacing and coordinating with hunters, relaying acceptable use of the property, and increasing enforcement of a landowner’s rules. The Managed Hunt Program is extremely customizable-- it can be tailored to reflect the specific wishes of the landowner on how hunters use the property.