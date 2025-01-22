Please see the update (below and attached) from our partners at the FBI regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vermont.

FBI Albany Update on Federal Investigation in Connection with the Fatal Shooting Involving a U.S. Border Patrol Officer in Coventry, Vermont

The FBI Albany Field Office continues to investigate an alleged assault on a federal officer in connection with the fatal shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol Agent Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont.

At approximately 3:15PM on Monday January 20th, U.S. Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland was involved in a traffic stop on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 168. During the course of the traffic stop, an exchange of gunfire occurred, and Agent Maland was struck. Additionally, one subject was killed, and one subject was injured and is currently being treated at an area hospital. We will not be releasing the identification of either subject at this time, however, our partners at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the deceased subject is a German national in the U.S. on a current Visa.

Agent Maland later succumbed to his injuries. We are heartbroken for our partners and share in their grief as they mourn the loss of their colleague, who also served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

This investigation remains extremely active.

FBI Albany has numerous resources in the area, to include our Evidence Response Team (ERT), Victim Services, Digital Forensics, and dozens of Special Agents. We continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to piece the details of this incident together. We want to extend our sincere thanks to our law enforcement partners from Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, Vermont State Police, ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, and Border Patrol for their swift response to assist with securing the scene, processing evidence, and following investigative leads.

FBI Albany will not be releasing anything further tonight.

