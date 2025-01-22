Bodybuzz Announces Official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration in Costa Mesa

Bodybuzz Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodybuzz , Costa Mesa’s newest and most innovative fitness studio, is thrilled to announce its official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at 419 E 17th St, #101, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. The event, hosted in collaboration with the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce, will highlight Bodybuzz’s revolutionary approach to fitness through Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology.The celebration promises an engaging evening packed with exciting activities, including live EMS demonstrations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Chamber of Commerce and city officials, exclusive event specials, VIP swag bags, complimentary food and beverages, raffle prizes, and networking opportunities with local business owners, city leaders, and members of the Newport-Mesa community.Bodybuzz’s EMS technology is a cutting-edge fitness method scientifically proven to deliver rapid results while minimizing strain on joints and ligaments. Designed to help individuals achieve their health and wellness goals in just 20 minutes per session, EMS is particularly ideal for adults seeking efficient, low-impact workouts that enhance muscle tone, strength, and overall vitality.“We are beyond excited to officially open our doors and share the transformative benefits of EMS fitness with the Newport-Mesa community,” said Yvette King, Bodybuzz founder. “This event is a celebration of health, innovation, and connection, and we’re thrilled to have such incredible support from our sponsors who share our vision.”A Community Celebration Made Possible by Generous SponsorsThe event is proudly sponsored by local businesses and organizations committed to promoting health, wellness, and community connection.• Hive2O: Providing a selection of refreshing beverages, including hard honey, alcohol-free options, and Manuka water.• The Plot: Enhancing the evening with a curated selection of plant-based appetizers.• CharcutaLee: Adding flavor to the celebration with delicious gourmet charcuterie flutes.• ALIGN Bodywork & Yoga: Supporting recovery and relaxation with two relaxation massages as raffle prizes and discounted treatment vouchers included in VIP swag bags for early attendees.• Trinity 4 Health: Providing a delicious, healthy entrée and dessert while showcasing their innovative Saladmaster Cooking System.• Elisa Marie Baking: Offering decadent, handcrafted baked goods.• G2G Protein Bars: Sampling grab-and-go refrigerated protein bars made with fresh, natural ingredients.• Foskaris Wellness: Supporting recovery and relaxation with a wellness gift basket as a raffle prize and discounted treatment vouchers for VIP swag bags.• Jar Insurance: Sponsoring the event with a selection of catered hors d’oeuvres while providing valuable insurance support and resources.• SoCal Medi-Spa: Enhancing the event with a luxurious service treatment as a raffle prize and exclusive discounted gift vouchers for advanced skincare and wellness services.Why Attend?The Grand Opening provides a unique opportunity for attendees to experience EMS technology firsthand, enjoy curated refreshments, and connect with like-minded fitness enthusiasts and local leaders. Plus, take advantage of Bodybuzz’s exclusive introductory pricing available only at the event!The event will feature:• Complimentary VIP swag bags for the first 25 attendees.• Exciting raffle prizes, including wellness packages and exclusive services.• Live music, photo opportunities, and a red carpet experience.• Networking with local business owners, city officials, and the Newport-Mesa community.Admission is free, but space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP here Bodybuzz invites the community to join in this milestone celebration and discover how EMS can revolutionize fitness routines while fostering lasting health and wellness.About Bodybuzz:Bodybuzz is a state-of-the-art fitness studio specializing in Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology. Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, Bodybuzz is dedicated to helping clients achieve their fitness goals efficiently and sustainably while enhancing their overall quality of life.For more information, visit www.bodybuzzfit.com or follow @bodybuzzfitness on social media.

