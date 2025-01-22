Governor Whitmer Signs Historic Michigan Birth Center Licensure Bill into Law

The Birth Center Bill paves the way for increased access to safe and equitable birth options across the state.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A historic victory for maternal and reproductive health has been achieved with the passage of House Bill 5636, the Michigan Birth Center Licensure Bill has become a Law. This critical legislation has successfully been signed into Law by Governor Whitmer. With this milestone, Michigan becomes the 43rd state to license birth centers, paving the way for increased access to safe and equitable birth options across the state."This is a significant advancement for Michigan families looking for safe and quality birthing options," said Licensed Midwife Nicole White, Director of MI State of Birth Justice. "We wholeheartedly believe that every community deserves access to midwifery care, and the new Birth Center Licensure Act will help improve access and equity. This Law is a response to the call for birth justice within our communities."This victory would not have been possible without the leadership and collaboration of key advocates:• Representative Laurie Pohutsky and Staffer Sara Kamrath for introducing the bill and championing it through the legislative process.• Senator Erika Geiss and office, for unwavering support and advocacy, ensuring the Bill’s success, especially during the unprecedented Lame duck, including an all-night Senate session where House Bill 5636 was the last Bill to be gaveled in by Senator Geiss.• Cassy Jones-McBryde, Founder of Michigan Chamber for Reproductive Justice for co-leading this effort and driving impactful change.• Nicole White, Birth Detroit Co-Founder and Director of MI State of Birth Justice for the endless hours spent midwifing this legislation.• MI State of Birth Justice Coalition members for their relentless advocacy and dedication to maternal health outcomes across the state in rural and urban areas.• Elephant Circle for providing crucial support and resources throughout the campaign."We are incredibly grateful to our community, advocates, and supporters who made calls, sent emails, and showed up to House and Senate hearings in Lansing over the last year to make this dream a reality," said Leseliey Welch, Cofounder and Board President, Birth Detroit. "This success reflects the power of collective community action and a shared goal for more safe birth options for all birthing people."With this legislation, Michigan takes a huge step toward addressing disparities in maternal health outcomes, particularly for Black and Indigenous communities who have some of the highest rates of infant and maternal mortality."This bill was led by love, informed by the voices of our community, and driven by a shared commitment to equitable care. The Birth Center Licensure Bill ensures greater access to safe, community-centered care, empowering us to reimagine what equitable reproductive health and access look like. Today, we honor the work of so many advocates and look forward to a future filled with more joy and greater agency in our birthing experiences." – Cassy Jones-McBryde, Founder and Executive Director of the Michigan Chamber for Reproductive Justice and Policy Director for the MI State of Birth Justice Coalition.To our supporters and allies who have championed this cause: WE DID IT! This victory belongs to all of us who believe in access to safe birth options for all birthing people.

