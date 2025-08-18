Birth Detroit Birth Center Earns National Accreditation from Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers

Team Birth Detroit, 2025

Birth Detroit Birth Center earns national accreditation from CABC, affirming its commitment to safe, sacred, loving midwifery care in Detroit.

Accreditation affirms what we’ve always known: that community birth centers can offer safe, dignified, high-quality care led by midwives and rooted in trust and equity...” — Char'ly Snow, CoFounder, Chief Clinical Officer

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birth Detroit is proud to announce that the Birth Detroit Birth Center has officially received accreditation from the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers ( CABC ), a national organization that upholds the highest standards for freestanding birth centers in the United States.This milestone follows a nearly year-long preparation process that began when construction of the center was completed in October 2024. Since then, Birth Detroit has worked diligently to meet and exceed the rigorous standards outlined in the CABC’s Indicators of Compliance for Birth Centers—a comprehensive set of quality and safety benchmarks. These include protocols for safe and timely transfers to hospitals, systems for evaluating quality of care, verification of staff licensure and credentials, and the ongoing maintenance of a safe and nurturing physical environment.“Accreditation affirms what we’ve always known: that community birth centers can offer safe, dignified, high-quality care led by midwives and rooted in trust and equity,” said Char’ly Snow , CNM, Co-Founder and Clinical Director at Birth Detroit. “This recognition is a powerful step toward realizing our vision for a world where birth is safe, sacred, and celebrated for everyone.”The CABC accreditation process involves a thorough review of documentation and policies, as well as a site visit by experienced reviewers to ensure that the birth center is meeting national standards. Achieving accreditation is a voluntary but significant undertaking that confirms Birth Detroit’s commitment to continuous quality improvement and client-centered care.Founded by a team of Black midwives and public health professionals, Birth Detroit is a nonprofit organization with a mission to midwife safe, quality, loving care through pregnancy, birth, and beyond. The Birth Detroit Birth Center is the first Black-led community birth center in Michigan and one of the few accredited centers nationally serving a primarily Black and underserved community.This accreditation also paves the way for expanding access to midwifery care and birth center services, as Birth Detroit continues to advocate for reimbursement equity, policy change, and investment in community-based maternal health models. For more information about Birth Detroit, visit www.birthdetroit.com

