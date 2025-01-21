Full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami extended following blasting work

SUPERIOR – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers that today’s planned closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to delays with rock blasting operations.

While crews are working to clear large boulders and debris from the work zone following today’s earlier blasting work, there is no estimated time to reopen US 60.

The highway had been scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m. following blasting related to the US 60, Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon Bridges Replacement Project.

Until the highway can be reopened, a detour will remain in place on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. The roughly 68-mile detour between Superior and Globe takes about an hour and includes a 10 percent grade.

US 60 between Miami and Magma Mine Road, near milepost 231, will remain open for local traffic only.

For more information and to sign up for email alerts, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.