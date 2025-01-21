Submit Release
CDC: Flu activity remains high, COVID-19 increasing while RSV peaks 

Respiratory illness activity remains high across the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seasonal flu activity remains elevated, while cases of COVID-19 are increasing and respiratory syncytial virus activity has peaked. 
 
The agency said emergency department visits for the flu and RSV remain high, while COVID-19 hospitalizations are low. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are low among adults and children, although COVID-19 vaccine coverage among older adults has increased compared to the 2023-2024 season. RSV vaccine rates remain low among adults. 

