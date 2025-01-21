ADVISER Person ID Update on 1/24/2025

A message for all Systems (including Public, Nonpublic, Special Purpose and Post Secondary schools) that use ADVISER Person ID.

An update to the ADVISER Person ID application is planned for release between 12-1pm CST on Friday, 1/24/2025. This release includes several bug fixes and introduces the option to provide a Student’s Preferred Middle Name. Similar to the introduction of the Preferred First/Last Name fields, this field is optional. All previous file upload formats will continue to be supported in the system. The instruction manual, the .CSV template, and the .TXT template files have been updated on the ADVISER Resources website. For access to the ADVISER Person ID collection in the portal, please contact your Portal District Administrator (Superintendent).