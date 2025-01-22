Sneakers Cannabis Brand Launches $10,000 Giveaway

Lilach Mazor Power, CEO and founder of Mazor Collective and president of the Arizona Dispensary Association. Sneakers are renowned for their premium, consistent quality. Offering three effect-based varieties including Energize, Chill, and Snooze.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mazor Collective, a leader in Arizona’s cannabis market, is making waves with an innovative campaign to promote its Sneakers cannabis brand. The campaign takes a fresh and creative approach to marketing in a state where the cannabis industry has become increasingly competitive.After 12 years in the cannabis industry, entrepreneur and brand builder Lilach Mazor Power, CEO of Mazor Collective, is no stranger to the evolving dynamics of the market. Reflecting on her journey, Mazor Power states, “What started as an opportunity to build something new and exciting has, in some places, become a race to the bottom. In Arizona, I’ve seen many brands focus solely on discounts to drive sales, which risks undervaluing the true essence of cannabis products.”Faced with this challenge, Mazor Power and her team at Sneakers turned to innovation. “Our team jokingly remarked that it feels like we’re practically paying people,” she shares. “That’s when inspiration struck. We embraced the humor and leaned into boldness, launching this $10,000 giveaway to cut through the noise and remind consumers of the creativity that drives small businesses like ours.”The campaign highlights the brand’s unique voice and serves as a case study for how small businesses can thrive amidst economic challenges in the cannabis sector. With Arizona’s market shifting from pioneer-driven growth to intense price competition, this campaign exemplifies how thoughtful branding and community engagement can make a difference.Customers who purchase a Sneakers five-pack from any Arizona retailer between now and February 13, can use the unique code found on the card inside the packaging to enter. For full contest details, visit sneakerscash.com . Participants are encouraged to follow along on the brands Instagram.As a trailblazer in the cannabis space, Mazor Power’s leadership has helped shape the industry in Arizona. Her efforts underscore the importance of balancing innovation with sustainability, ensuring small businesses remain competitive against larger corporations. Through initiatives like this campaign, she continues to champion creativity as a cornerstone of success.Sneakers, part of the Mazor Collective portfolio which also includes Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix, is known for its high-quality products and its commitment to standing out in a crowded marketplace. The brand’s latest campaign reinforces its dedication to boldness, innovation, and consumer engagement. To learn more about Mazor Collective visit mazorcollective.com ###About Mazor Collective:Mazor Collective is a vertically integrated cannabis company in Arizona, and one of the few independent and women-owned operations in the state. Focused on cultivating premium cannabis and developing innovative products, the company portfolio includes brands, Giving Tree Dispensary and Sneakers, a top-five grossing pre-roll brand in Arizona by market researcher BDSA.Established in 2013 and led by founder and CEO Lilach Mazor Power, the Giving Tree Dispensary is recognized for providing personalized assistance and a welcoming environment for seasoned cannabis users and those new to the wellness journey. The dispensary serves adult-use consumers and medical patients with products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, infused beverages, vapes, topicals, and more. Every purchase at Giving Tree Dispensary comes with a ten-day risk-free guarantee and supports more than 40 Phoenix-based employees and their families. Giving Tree Dispensary is located at 701 E. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix. To learn more, visit MazorCollective.com or GivingTreeDispensary.com.Media ContactKaylee EricksonProven Media602-628-6342kaylee@provenmedia.com

