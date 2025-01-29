Linqia Standardizes Creator Measurement with the Launch of Creator Intelligence

To solve the two biggest challenges in influencer marketing, Linqia introduces a new, unified scoring system

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, today announced a new creator scoring system that empowers brands to measure the impact of their creator partnerships. Creator Intelligence is a breakthrough feature that scores creators based on a custom weighted group of a brand’s specific KPI’s, addressing two of the most significant challenges brands face: measuring influencer ROI and identifying the right creators.According to Linqia’s latest State of Influencer Marketing Report , determining the ROI of influencer campaigns (53%) and selecting the right influencers (43%) are the top two challenges marketers face when it comes to their influencer investments. Tracking influencer performance has always been uniquely difficult for brands as it requires looking at a myriad of performance indicators that often don’t relate directly to one another.Creator Intelligence unifies all this data, offering a comprehensive view of organic and paid results. This includes quantitative metrics like engagement rate, view through rate, click through rate, and ROAS, as well as important qualitative indicators like ease of collaboration and quality of content. The data is also weighted to the brand’s needs, creating a personalized scoring system that reflects each individual brand's priorities.Many brands have historically compared influencer performance based on singular factors like engagement rate, which by nature skews the data given some creators come into a campaign with higher engagement rates than others. Factoring in a myriad of metrics paints a more comprehensive picture of the total impact a creator has for the brand.Applying weights to each metric also adds a layer of customization and personalization, as some brands value certain metrics more than others. A creator may perform well from a view rate perspective, but be difficult to work with and not have the quality of content that a brand is looking for. Creator Intelligence allows brands to choose the KPIs that are most important to them, and customize the weighting of each metric so that the final score is fully representative of the total value of each creator to the brand.“Stack ranking the performance of every influencer a brand works with, and having an apples to apples data comparison, is a uniquely valuable toolset,” said Daniel Schotland, Chief Operating Officer of Linqia. “It not only allows for better measurement of how influencers performed on the campaign, it also offers a blueprint for the type of creators a brand should work with in the future.”Linqia says that understanding the attributes of creators who achieve top scores allows brands to then find others with similar attributes, thus increasing the likelihood of success on future collaborations. This reduces guesswork and improves campaign performance.“We’re really excited to test this new feature, as we’re always looking for ways to make smarter, data-back decisions in marketing,” says Peter Wynkoop, EVP of Sales & Marketing at La Tourangelle. “Creator Intelligence has the ability to streamline creator measurement, reduce inefficiencies, and help increase the likelihood of successful partnerships on future campaigns.”Creator Intelligence is part of Linqia’s Resonate technology platform, which uses AI to identify influencers, streamline influencer campaign management, and measure influencer performance. The company announced a slew of AI innovations and creator networks in 2024, and says Creator Intelligence is one of several announcements they will be making in 2025.To learn more about Linqia’s Creator Intelligence scoring, reach out at hello@linqia.com.About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including Clorox, McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com

