Smartex Apparel to Unveil New Colors, French Terry Crewnecks & Hoodies at Impressions Expo Long Beach 2025

Discover elevated streetwear essentials with new colors and styles at the essential event for branded merchandise professionals January 23-25 in Long Beach.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartex Apparel is excited to announce the addition of fresh new colors to some of its most popular styles and the launch of two innovative designs. These updates highlight the brand’s commitment to delivering premium-quality streetwear that meets the evolving demands of the decorated apparel industry.New color options are now available for:UH77: Ultra Premium 7.7 oz Tee - Crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton, this oversized, ultra-heavyweight tee is a streetwear icon.8003: Adult Premium 12 oz Crew Sweatshirt - This versatile ultra-heavy crewneck features plush fabric that redefines comfort and urban style.8005: Adult Premium 12 oz Fashion Hoodie - This is a modern take on the classic hoodie with a streamlined look.Smartex Apparel is also delighted to debut two new heavyweight French Terry Styles:9003: Heavyweight 15.5 oz Crewneck9005: Heavyweight 15.5 oz HoodieThese products, designed with premium fabrics and functional versatility, will debut at the Impressions Expo Long Beach from January 23 to 25, 2025.Smartex Apparel is thrilled to showcase its latest collections at the Impressions Expo Long Beach, the premier event for the decorated apparel industry. This expo offers attendees the chance to explore innovative products, engage in hands-on workshops, and connect with industry leaders. Don’t miss the chance to discover these exciting updates and learn more about Smartex Apparel’s dedication to blending style, comfort, and functionality.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

