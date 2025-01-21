Minnesota Produce Farmers Asked to Complete 2025 Grower Questionnaire

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is calling on produce farmers who have never completed the Grower Questionnaire, or who have not filled it out since 2022, to complete the 2025 edition.

Completing this questionnaire helps farmers identify the federal food safety requirements that apply to their operations and gain access to additional support to improve food safety practices on their farms. By participating, growers contribute to a more accurate picture of Minnesota’s produce sector, allowing the MDA to provide tailored resources and guidance.

“The Grower Questionnaire helps us stay informed about Minnesota’s evolving produce industry and allows us to support farms in improving food safety practices and keeping local produce safe for consumers,” said Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey.

Farmers who complete the Grower Questionnaire may also be eligible for the Produce Safety Mini-Grant, which offers up to $800 in reimbursements for on-farm food safety improvements. Applications for the 2025 Mini-Grant will be available later this winter.

The Grower Questionnaire should be filled out once every three years by each produce farm. Farm contact and location information collected through the questionnaire are considered private and confidential and will not be shared with the public. General farm statistics are compiled and shared out publicly.

If growers choose not to complete the questionnaire, the MDA Produce Safety Program will reach out directly to discuss potential inspection requirements.

Farmers may complete the 2025 MDA Grower Questionnaire online.

Farmers can contact the MDA Produce Safety Program at 651-539-3648 or email producesafety.mda@state.mn.us to request a paper copy of the questionnaire, or for more information.

